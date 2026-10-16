Discover Peru: Six must-visit destinations for history, adventure, and nature enthusiasts

From ancient Inca cities to Amazon adventures, Peru’s landscapes, cultures and wonders
Mountains above the clouds, ancient cities on dramatic slopes, deserts with mysterious drawings, and vast rainforests bursting with unique flora and fauna. Few destinations combine history, adventure and nature’s rarest quite as spectacularly as Peru.
For travellers seeking something beyond the familiar holiday circuit, this South American gem offers an extraordinary journey through lost civilisations, colourful cultures and landscapes that seem almost too dramatic to be real. Here are six places that deserve a spot on your itinerary.
Stretching between Cusco and Machu Picchu, the spectacular Sacred Valley combines ancient ruins, traditional villages and breathtaking Andean landscapes. Explore the imposing Inca fortress at Ollantaytambo, where stone terraces climb steep mountainsides, or discover Moray’s remarkable circular agricultural terraces.
The traditional markets of Pisac offer colourful textiles and handcrafted souvenirs, while boutique mountain retreats make the valley an excellent place to unwind before continuing towards Machu Picchu.
Nothing quite prepares you for your first glimpse of Machu Picchu. Perched nearly 2,430 metres above sea level, this magnificent 15th-century Inca citadel emerges from the mist against a backdrop of emerald mountains. Its stone terraces, temples and intricate pathways reveal the remarkable engineering skills of an ancient civilisation.
Explore the Temple of the Sun, admire the agricultural terraces and soak up panoramic mountain views. Adventurous visitors can arrive via the legendary Inca Trail, while others can take a scenic train journey followed by a shuttle bus to the archaeological site.
The former capital of the Inca Empire, Cusco, is far more than a gateway to Machu Picchu. Cobblestone streets weave between ancient Inca foundations and magnificent Spanish colonial buildings. The bustling Plaza de Armas (in picture) provides an atmospheric starting point, surrounded by historic architecture, restaurants and lively cafés.
Explore the impressive Sacsayhuamán archaeological complex, browse colourful handicraft markets and sample traditional Andean cuisine. At approximately 3,400 metres above sea level, Cusco also offers an unforgettable introduction to Peru’s dramatic highland scenery.
Swap mountain peaks for jungle canopies in Peru’s spectacular Amazon basin. Around Puerto Maldonado and the Tambopata National Reserve, travellers can explore winding rainforest waterways, spot colourful macaws and search for monkeys, caimans and the elusive jaguar (in picture below).
Guided boat excursions, jungle walks and remote eco-lodges provide intimate encounters with one of Earth’s richest ecosystems. Spend several nights surrounded by the sounds of the rainforest for an immersive wilderness experience that feels worlds away from everyday life.
Some of Peru’s greatest mysteries are best appreciated from the sky. Etched into the country’s arid coastal desert, the Nazca Lines form enormous geometric patterns depicting animals, birds and plants.
Created more than a thousand years ago, these geoglyphs continue to fascinate archaeologists. Their remarkable scale and precision make this UNESCO World Heritage Site one of South America’s most intriguing attractions.
Straddling Peru and Bolivia, Lake Titicaca is among the world’s highest navigable lakes, sitting approximately 3,810 metres above sea level. Its brilliant blue waters stretch towards distant mountains, creating a breathtaking high-altitude landscape.
The famous floating Uros islands, constructed using layers of totora reeds, offer visitors a fascinating introduction to local traditions. Explore Taquile Island, celebrated for its distinctive textile craftsmanship and enduring Indigenous culture. Boat excursions from Puno provide access to these remarkable island communities.