Discover fashion, lifestyle and skywards miles at NUMAISH Festive Fair

Under the theme “The Festive Discovery Edit,” the fair will showcase an edit of fashion and lifestyle labels across women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, jewellery, accessories, home and gifting. The designer line-up includes Jayshree Kanwat, Krati Jain, Whimsical by Shica, Rishi & Vibhuti, Label Shireen Shahana, Nea by Nikita Tiwari, Sajeda A Lehry, Clos, MeraakiNxt, Nautanky, SukritiandAakriti, She’ll and Dhruv Sehgal, alongside many more curated brands.