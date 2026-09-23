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Discover fashion, lifestyle and skywards miles at NUMAISH Festive Fair

Two-day festive edit of fashion, accessories and gifting at Jumeirah Emirates Towers

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Discover fashion, lifestyle and skywards miles at NUMAISH Festive Fair

Dubai: NUMAISH Festive Fair returns to Dubai on 26–27 September 2026 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, bringing together more than 100 curated designers and lifestyle brands for a two-day festive shopping experience - with shoppers able to earn Emirates Skywards Miles on their purchases.

Under the theme “The Festive Discovery Edit,” the fair will showcase an edit of fashion and lifestyle labels across women’s, men’s and kids’ fashion, jewellery, accessories, home and gifting. The designer line-up includes Jayshree Kanwat, Krati Jain, Whimsical by Shica, Rishi & Vibhuti, Label Shireen Shahana, Nea by Nikita Tiwari, Sajeda A Lehry, Clos, MeraakiNxt, Nautanky, SukritiandAakriti, She’ll and Dhruv Sehgal, alongside many more curated brands.

From festive occasion wear and contemporary silhouettes to statement pieces and distinctive gifting finds, NUMAISH brings together emerging labels and established designers under one roof, offering shoppers an opportunity to discover new names and fresh styles for the season.

The partnership with Emirates Skywards adds another dimension to the shopping experience, allowing visitors to earn Skywards Miles while shopping at participating NUMAISH brands.

NUMAISH Festive Fair will be open from 11:00am to 8:00pm on both days at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai.

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