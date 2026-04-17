Dining & Stay Escapes Across UAE: From gourmet brunches to value-packed staycations

Explore Dubai’s standout dining spots and indulgent staycation options across the country
A Latin-Asian concept rooted in authenticity rather than trends, Sa’Cha brings together South American inspiration and refined Asian techniques. Led by Chef Pang and Chef Nicolas Badran, the restaurant reflects their shared philosophy of freedom in cooking, where flavour, memory, and creativity take precedence.
The menu showcases vibrant dishes including grilled avocado guacamole with leche de tigre, Argentinian prawns, king crab cazuela, and slow-braised wagyu beef cheek, alongside indulgent desserts like churros and chocolate mousse.
Location: Dubai Creek Harbour, Promenade Level, Unit 7
Timings: Open daily from 12pm
Offer: Weekday lunch menu from Monday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm, with a two-course option at Dh98 or three-course experience at Dh128
Call: +971 58 973 8806
Set against the elegant backdrop of Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Andalucia Restaurant introduces a captivating new series of Candlelight Concerts, blending music, ambience, and refined dining into a truly immersive evening.
Framed by the restaurant’s grand atrium courtyard, the experience unfolds under a warm glow of candlelight, where melodies drift effortlessly through the space. Performed by acclaimed ensembles including The Gulf String Quartet and MENA Band, each evening features two distinct performances that reinterpret timeless classics with elegance and emotion.
Guests can further elevate the experience with an optional three-course Mediterranean-inspired dinner, served in a beautifully lit terrace setting that complements the evening’s rhythm.
Location: Andalucia Restaurant, Al Habtoor Polo Resort
Timings: Saturday, May 9, 7pm (Umm Kulthum tribute) and 9pm (A Century of Iconic Arabic Music)
Offer: Candlelight Concert with optional three-course Mediterranean-inspired dinner
Price: From Dh175 per person for concert tickets; from Dh425 per person including dinner
Call: +971 4 435 4444
Brunch takes on a global, ever-evolving identity with Le Brunch by Beefbar, a new Saturday ritual set against the picturesque Turtle Lagoon at Jumeirah Al Naseem. More than just a dining experience, this is a travelling table, where each month draws inspiration from one of Beefbar’s iconic destinations worldwide, bringing its flavours, energy, and lifestyle to Dubai.
Guests can savour vibrant starters such as Mango Ceviche, Crispy Corn Tempura, Mini Burgers, and Truffle Pizza, followed by sharing-style mains including Black Angus Tagliata, Black Cod, and Lemon Chicken. The experience concludes on a sweet note with the signature Gelato Mantecato, served with an array of sauces and toppings.
With its cosmopolitan flair, elevated street food concept, and rotating global theme, Le Brunch by Beefbar promises a fresh reason to return each month.
Location: Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem
Timings: Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm
Offer: Le Brunch by Beefbar, a globally inspired brunch experience with rotating monthly themes
Price: Dh350 (soft beverages), Dh450 (house beverages), Dh695 (bubbly package)
Call: +971 4 423 2238
Chef Kelvin Cheung’s signature 13-course tasting menu at Jun’s offers a deeply immersive culinary journey, available for both lunch and dinner at Dh560. Rooted in bold flavours and a pioneering third-culture philosophy, the menu reflects a borderless approach to cooking, weaving together global influences with inventive flair. Each course tells its own story, moving seamlessly from indulgent to delicate, creating a layered and memorable dining experience. A thoughtfully crafted vegetarian version is also available at Dh490, ensuring inclusivity without compromising on creativity or depth.
Location: Jun’s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd
Timings: Available during lunch and dinner service
Offer: 13-course tasting menu with optional wine or zero-proof pairings
Price: Dh560 (standard menu), Dh490 (vegetarian), Dh495 (grape pairing), Dh145 (zero-proof pairing)
Call: +971 4 457 3727
Dining turns playful and competitive with Sushi Battleship, a newly launched interactive experience at Maki & Ramen this April. Designed as a 3x6 game board, the concept transforms a traditional sushi meal into a lively battle of strategy and surprise, perfect for groups and social diners.
Priced at Dh180, the experience includes 16 pieces of sushi and two “wasabi bombs” that add an unexpected twist. Guided by a game master, diners go head-to-head, calling out coordinates as they navigate a vibrant sushi battlefield featuring signature rolls. Guests who share their experience on social media and tag the restaurant are rewarded with a complimentary ramen per table, adding to the fun. Blending food, entertainment, and interaction, Sushi Battleship offers a fresh and highly shareable take on dining in Dubai.
Location: Maki & Ramen, R Floor, Mövenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Village Triangle
Timings: Till April 30, 1pm to 11pm
Offer: Sushi Battleship interactive dining experience with sushi, gameplay, and wasabi surprises
Price: Dh180 per experience
Call: +971 4 513 5210
Offering a relaxed, family-friendly dining experience in the heart of Dubai Marina, Counter Culture Café and The Croft make mealtimes effortless for parents and enjoyable for little ones. Perfect for casual outings, the venues invite families to unwind in a welcoming setting where children aged 6 to 12 can enjoy a complimentary meal with every paying adult.
Whether it’s a laid-back lunch or a relaxed dinner, the offer ensures a stress-free dining experience with options tailored to younger guests, making it an ideal choice for families looking to dine out without compromise.
Location: Dubai Marriott Harbour, Dubai Marina
Timings: Counter Culture Café – Daily, 12pm to 10pm | The Croft – Tuesday to Sunday (closed Monday)
Offer: Complimentary kids meal (ages 6–12) with every paying adult from the children’s menu
Call: +971 4 319 4000
Blending refined flavours with an elegant early evening setting, KIRA introduces Sunset to Share, a thoughtfully curated dining experience designed for unhurried moments and meaningful connections. Priced at Dh355 per person and available daily from 5pm to 7pm, the menu invites guests to ease into the evening with a sharing-style concept that celebrates both flavour and togetherness.
Rooted in KIRA’s distinctive culinary identity, the menu brings together Japanese precision and Mediterranean warmth. Guests can savour a selection of cold and hot starters, followed by signature mains such as Cacio e Pepe Rigatoni, Angus Tenderloin, and Harissa Prawns, before ending on a refined sweet note. Designed for a minimum of two guests, the experience is ideal for relaxed gatherings or early dinners in a setting that overlooks the iconic Burj Al Arab.
With its seamless blend of sophistication and comfort, Sunset to Share offers a memorable way to enjoy golden hour dining in Dubai.
Location: KIRA, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
Timings: Daily, 5pm to 7pm
Offer: Sunset to Share three-course set menu designed for sharing
Price: Dh355 per person (min. two guests)
Contact: For more information visit kira-restaurant.com
Friday nights take on a vibrant new rhythm at Paros with the launch of Nisi Brunch, a high-energy rooftop experience that blends Mediterranean flavours with a lively social atmosphere. Inspired by the charm of the Greek islands, Paros offers sweeping skyline views, golden sunsets, and a chic setting that effortlessly transitions into a dynamic nightlife destination.
Designed as a sharing-style dining experience, Nisi Brunch brings guests together over bold, sun-kissed dishes, from vibrant starters to indulgent mains and decadent desserts. As the evening unfolds, live DJ beats elevate the mood, creating an electric yet refined setting perfect for gatherings, celebrations, or a stylish night out.
With its mix of elevated dining, music, and panoramic views, Nisi Brunch is set to become a standout Friday night ritual in Dubai.
Location: Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Timings: Every Friday, 8pm to 11:30pm
Offer: Nisi Brunch with Mediterranean sharing-style menu and live DJ entertainment
Price: Dh149 (non-alcoholic), Dh219 (house beverages), Dh399 (sparkling and premium, buy one get one free)
Call: +971 58 178 2468
Set against the tranquil backdrop of Dubai Creek, Lakeview offers a comforting Sunday Roast experience in a relaxed, scenic setting overlooking lush golf course views.
Guests can begin with hearty starters such as Cream of Watercress, Baked Camembert, or a classic Prawn Cocktail, before moving on to a selection of premium roasts including beef, lamb, chicken, or pork belly, all served with traditional trimmings. Desserts such as Sticky Toffee Pudding and Raspberry Bakewell Tart round off the experience, complemented by a selection of refreshing beverages.
Location: Lakeview, Dubai Creek Clubhouse, Dubai Creek Resort
Timings: Every Sunday, 12pm to 7pm
Offer: Classic Sunday Roast experience with à la carte menu
Price: À la carte
Call: +971 4 602 1587
Indulge in a sweet escape at The Gallery with Slice of the Season, a daily offering that celebrates the flavours of the moment through a curated selection of handcrafted cakes.
Available from morning through late evening, the experience invites guests to unwind in an elegant setting while enjoying expertly crafted desserts.
Location: The Gallery, The H Dubai
Timings: Daily, 8am to 11pm
Offer: Rotating seasonal cake selection by the in-house pastry team
Price: From Dh40 per slice
Call: hhoteldubai.com
Celebrating the spirit of local collaboration and sustainability, The Tap House introduces Rooted at The Tap House – Made in the UAE, a curated menu that champions homegrown businesses and locally sourced ingredients.
Blending comfort food with global influences, the menu features a mix of signature favourites and new creations, from Wok Tossed Arabian Gulf Prawns and Crispy Whole Seabream Penang Style to hearty classics like Chicken Tikka Masala and Kung Pao Chicken.
Vegetarian offerings and indulgent desserts further highlight locally sourced ingredients and collaborations with UAE-based producers.
More than a menu, this initiative reflects The Tap House’s ongoing commitment to supporting local farmers, suppliers, and artisans, while offering guests a dining experience that is both meaningful and flavour-driven.
Location: The Tap House (multiple locations across Dubai)
Timings: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am | Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 1am
Offer: ‘Rooted at The Tap House – Made in the UAE’ curated menu celebrating locally sourced ingredients
Call: +971 4 553 4040
Experience the vibrant spirit of India’s street food culture with Chaat Bazaar at Mausam, a limited-time dining concept celebrating the country’s most iconic bite-sized favourites. Inspired by the bustling food lanes of cities like Delhi and Kolkata, the menu brings together a medley of tangy, spicy, sweet, and crunchy flavours in one colourful spread.
Guests can indulge in highlights such as a live Pani Puchka station with flavoured waters, Kolkata Special Bhel, Kadak Aloo Matar Tikki, Bhalla Papdi Chaat, and Khasta Karela, each dish crafted to evoke nostalgia while offering a contemporary dining experience.
Blending authenticity with elegance, Chaat Bazaar recreates the energy of India’s street-side flavours in the heart of Dubai Mall, making it an ideal outing for families and friends.
Location: Mausam, Dubai Mall
Timings: April 13 to April 24, 6pm to 12am
Offer: Chaat Bazaar Indian street food experience with unlimited servings
Price: Dh50 per person
Call: +971 4 438 4001
Weekends take on a relaxed, flavour-packed twist at Spike Bar with Smokehouse Saturday, a weekly dining experience centred around slow-smoked meats and a welcoming social atmosphere. Set within the iconic Emirates Golf Club, the venue offers a laid-back setting perfect for gathering with friends, family, or fellow golf enthusiasts.
The menu highlights expertly prepared smoked meats, including beef ribs, sausages, and a six-hour brisket taco, alongside applewood-smoked chicken wings and lighter options like salmon steak with yuzu butter cream.
Complemented by classic sides and refreshing beverages, the experience blends comfort food with a casual, community-driven vibe.
With live sport, great food, and a relaxed setting, Smokehouse Saturday offers an easy way to unwind and ease into the weekend.
Location: Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai
Timings: Every Saturday, 5pm to 9pm
Offer: Smokehouse Saturday with à la carte menu of slow-smoked meats and sides
Call: +971 4 417 9842
Escape to Saadiyat’s pristine coastline with an exclusive UAE Resident Offer designed for a refined, all-inclusive retreat. With a minimum two-night stay, guests can enjoy beachfront relaxation, curated dining, and wellness experiences at Anjana Spa. A Day Pass option adds flexibility with access to dining, pools, beach, and leisure facilities.
Location: Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
Timings: Offer valid until end of April | Day Pass daily, 9am to 6pm
Offer: UAE Resident staycation and all-inclusive Day Pass
Price: Day Pass from Dh495 per person
Call: +971 2 492 2222
Unwind with a value-led staycation at Fairmont The Palm, where guests receive 50% of their stay back as resort credit. Starting from Dh700 per night, the experience includes early check-in, late check-out, and potential room upgrades, encouraging guests to fully enjoy dining, spa, and beachfront leisure at a relaxed pace.
Location: Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Timings: Ongoing
Offer: Staycation with 50% resort credit
Price: From Dh700 per night
Call: +971 4 457 3388
Blending timeless luxury with added value, the Stay & Return offer invites guests to enjoy a refined stay with half-board dining, spa access, and curated wellness experiences. Guests booking a minimum two-night stay in April also unlock exclusive privileges for a future visit, including upgrades, spa treatments, or bespoke dining.
Location: Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek Resort
Timings: Valid until April 30
Offer: Stay & Return with future privileges
Call: +971 4 602 1000
Enjoy a value-packed staycation from Dh399 per night, inclusive of equivalent food and beverage credit. The experience includes early check-in, late check-out, spa discounts, and potential room upgrades, offering flexibility and added comfort. Designed for easy escapes, it allows guests to create memorable moments.
Location: Dubai Deira Creek
Timings: On until September 30, 2026
Offer: “Your Stay is on Us” staycation with F&B credit
Price: From Dh399 per night
Contact: For more information visit radissonhotels.com
Turn a quick break into a longer escape with Rove’s 36-Hour Stay offer. Guests can check in at 9am and check out at 9pm the following day, making a one-night stay feel like a getaway. With multiple locations across Dubai and beyond, it’s ideal for beach, city, or family escapes.
Location: Multiple locations in the UAE
Timings: Valid until April 30
Offer: Pay for one night and stay for 36 hours
Contact: For more information visit rovehotels.com
Embrace a slower pace with a coastal escape at Al Zorah Beach Resort. The stay includes daily breakfast, resort credit, and flexible timings with early check-in and late check-out.
Guests can also enjoy complimentary upgrades and welcome drinks, making it a relaxed and indulgent seaside retreat.
Location: Al Zorah Beach Resort, Ajman
Timings: Year-round | Check-in 12pm, check-out 3pm
Offer: Staycation with breakfast, resort credit, and upgrades
Price: Includes Dh300–Dh500 resort credit per night
Contact: For more information visit alzorahbeachresort.com
Offering flexible stay options for modern lifestyles, monthly stays start from Dh5,000 with added dining and leisure benefits. The Work From Hotel package at Dh200 per day provides a private sea-view room, lunch, and access to fitness and pool facilities, ideal for productivity and balance.
Location: The Walk, JBR, Dubai
Timings: Daily | WFH from 9am to 6pm
Offer: Monthly stay packages and Work From Hotel experience
Price: From Dh5,000 monthly | Dh200 per day (WFH)
Call: +971 4 814 5200