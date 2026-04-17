Dining & Stay Escapes Across UAE: From gourmet brunches to value-packed staycations

Priced at Dh180, the experience includes 16 pieces of sushi and two “wasabi bombs” that add an unexpected twist. Guided by a game master, diners go head-to-head, calling out coordinates as they navigate a vibrant sushi battlefield featuring signature rolls. Guests who share their experience on social media and tag the restaurant are rewarded with a complimentary ramen per table, adding to the fun. Blending food, entertainment, and interaction, Sushi Battleship offers a fresh and highly shareable take on dining in Dubai.