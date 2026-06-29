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Cool by Nature: Colourful recipes designed for long summer days

Featuring seasonal produce, cooling flavours and effortless entertaining

Last updated:
Krita Coelho, Editor
4 MIN READ
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Cool by Nature: Colourful recipes designed for long summer days

Chilled Avocado & Cucumber Gazpacho

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe avocados

  • 2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped

  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt

  • 1 garlic clove

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

  • 8-10 mint leaves

  • ½ cup cold water

  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For garnish

  • Diced cucumber

  • Mint leaves

  • Pumpkin seeds

  • Olive oil

Method

  • Place the avocado, cucumber, yogurt, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, mint and cold water in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. If the soup is too thick, add a little more cold water until it reaches your preferred consistency.

  • Season generously with salt and pepper and chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour.

  • Divide the soup among four bowls. Top with diced cucumber, pumpkin seeds, fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil before serving.

Grilled Peach & Burrata Salad

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 8 minutes

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe peaches, halved and pitted

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • 125g burrata

  • cups rocket leaves

  • ¼ cup toasted pistachios, roughly chopped

  • Fresh basil leaves

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • 1 tbsp balsamic glaze

  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  • Brush the peach halves lightly with olive oil. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat and grill the peaches for 3-4 minutes on each side until lightly charred.

  • Arrange the rocket leaves on a serving platter. Tear the burrata into large pieces and place over the leaves. Add the grilled peaches, basil and pistachios.

  • Drizzle with honey, balsamic glaze and a little olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.

Coconut Lime Shrimp Ceviche

Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 20 minutes (+30 minutes chilling) | Cook time: None

Ingredients

  • 300g cooked king prawns, chopped

  • 1 ripe mango, diced

  • 1 avocado, diced

  • ½ red onion, finely chopped

  • 1 red chilli, finely chopped

  • Juice of 3 limes

  • 3 tbsp coconut milk

  • 2 tbsp chopped coriander

  • Salt and black pepper

Method

  • Place the prawns, mango, avocado, onion and chilli in a large bowl.

  • Whisk together the lime juice and coconut milk. Pour over the prawns and gently toss until evenly coated.

  • Add the coriander and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.

  • Serve chilled with tortilla chips or crisp lettuce cups.

Vietnamese Chicken Summer Rolls

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 12 rice paper wrappers

  • 2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded

  • 1 carrot, julienned

  • 1 cucumber, julienned

  • 1 cup lettuce, shredded

  • Fresh mint

  • Fresh coriander

  • Rice vermicelli, cooked

Peanut dipping sauce

  • 3 tbsp peanut butter

  • 1 tbsp soy sauce

  • 1 tbsp honey

  • Juice of ½ lime

  • Warm water

Method

  • Dip each rice paper wrapper in warm water until soft.

  • Place lettuce, noodles, chicken, carrot, cucumber, mint and coriander in the centre.

  • Fold in the sides and roll tightly.

  • Mix all the sauce ingredients until smooth, adding warm water until pourable.

  • Serve immediately with the dipping sauce.

Grilled Halloumi & Corn Tacos

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 small tortillas

  • 250g halloumi, sliced

  • 2 corn cobs

  • 1 avocado

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • ½ tsp paprika

  • Pickled red onion

  • Fresh coriander

Method

  • Brush the corn with oil and grill until lightly charred. Slice off the kernels.

  • Grill the halloumi for 2-3 minutes per side until golden.

  • Mash the avocado with lime juice and a pinch of salt.

  • Warm the tortillas and spread with avocado.

  • Top with grilled halloumi, corn, pickled onions and coriander.

  • Serve immediately.

Frozen Berry Yogurt Bark

Serves: 6 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None (Freeze 4 hours)

Ingredients

  • 500g Greek yogurt

  • 2 tbsp honey

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

  • Strawberries, sliced

  • Blueberries

  • Raspberries

  • Chopped pistachios

  • Mint leaves

Method

  • Mix the yogurt with honey and vanilla.

  • Spread onto a baking tray lined with baking paper to about 1cm thick.

  • Scatter over the berries and pistachios.

  • Freeze until completely firm.

  • Break into irregular pieces before serving.

Lemon Posset with Mixed Berries

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

  • 500ml whipping cream

  • 150g caster sugar

  • Juice of 2 lemons

  • Zest of 1 lemon

  • Fresh raspberries

  • Blueberries

  • Mint leaves

Method

  • Place the cream and sugar in a saucepan.

  • Bring to a gentle boil and simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and zest.

  • Pour into serving glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

  • Top with fresh berries and mint before serving.

Watermelon, Feta & Mint Salad

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None

Ingredients

  • 5 cups watermelon cubes

  • 200g feta, crumbled

  • 1 cucumber, sliced

  • Fresh mint leaves

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • Freshly ground black pepper

Method

  • Arrange the watermelon and cucumber on a large serving platter.

  • Scatter over the feta and mint leaves.

  • Whisk together the olive oil and lime juice.

  • Drizzle over the salad just before serving and finish with black pepper.

  • Serve chilled.

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