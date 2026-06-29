Cool by Nature: Colourful recipes designed for long summer days

Featuring seasonal produce, cooling flavours and effortless entertaining
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None
Ingredients
2 ripe avocados
2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
1 garlic clove
Juice of 1 lime
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
8-10 mint leaves
½ cup cold water
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For garnish
Diced cucumber
Mint leaves
Pumpkin seeds
Olive oil
Method
Place the avocado, cucumber, yogurt, garlic, lime juice, olive oil, mint and cold water in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. If the soup is too thick, add a little more cold water until it reaches your preferred consistency.
Season generously with salt and pepper and chill in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Divide the soup among four bowls. Top with diced cucumber, pumpkin seeds, fresh mint and a drizzle of olive oil before serving.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 8 minutes
Ingredients
3 ripe peaches, halved and pitted
2 tbsp olive oil
125g burrata
cups rocket leaves
¼ cup toasted pistachios, roughly chopped
Fresh basil leaves
1 tbsp honey
1 tbsp balsamic glaze
Salt and black pepper
Method
Brush the peach halves lightly with olive oil. Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat and grill the peaches for 3-4 minutes on each side until lightly charred.
Arrange the rocket leaves on a serving platter. Tear the burrata into large pieces and place over the leaves. Add the grilled peaches, basil and pistachios.
Drizzle with honey, balsamic glaze and a little olive oil. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and serve immediately.
Serves: 4 | Prep Time: 20 minutes (+30 minutes chilling) | Cook time: None
Ingredients
300g cooked king prawns, chopped
1 ripe mango, diced
1 avocado, diced
½ red onion, finely chopped
1 red chilli, finely chopped
Juice of 3 limes
3 tbsp coconut milk
2 tbsp chopped coriander
Salt and black pepper
Method
Place the prawns, mango, avocado, onion and chilli in a large bowl.
Whisk together the lime juice and coconut milk. Pour over the prawns and gently toss until evenly coated.
Add the coriander and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes before serving.
Serve chilled with tortilla chips or crisp lettuce cups.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 30 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
12 rice paper wrappers
2 cooked chicken breasts, shredded
1 carrot, julienned
1 cucumber, julienned
1 cup lettuce, shredded
Fresh mint
Fresh coriander
Rice vermicelli, cooked
Peanut dipping sauce
3 tbsp peanut butter
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 tbsp honey
Juice of ½ lime
Warm water
Method
Dip each rice paper wrapper in warm water until soft.
Place lettuce, noodles, chicken, carrot, cucumber, mint and coriander in the centre.
Fold in the sides and roll tightly.
Mix all the sauce ingredients until smooth, adding warm water until pourable.
Serve immediately with the dipping sauce.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
8 small tortillas
250g halloumi, sliced
2 corn cobs
1 avocado
Juice of 1 lime
½ tsp paprika
Pickled red onion
Fresh coriander
Method
Brush the corn with oil and grill until lightly charred. Slice off the kernels.
Grill the halloumi for 2-3 minutes per side until golden.
Mash the avocado with lime juice and a pinch of salt.
Warm the tortillas and spread with avocado.
Top with grilled halloumi, corn, pickled onions and coriander.
Serve immediately.
Serves: 6 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None (Freeze 4 hours)
Ingredients
500g Greek yogurt
2 tbsp honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
Strawberries, sliced
Blueberries
Raspberries
Chopped pistachios
Mint leaves
Method
Mix the yogurt with honey and vanilla.
Spread onto a baking tray lined with baking paper to about 1cm thick.
Scatter over the berries and pistachios.
Freeze until completely firm.
Break into irregular pieces before serving.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
500ml whipping cream
150g caster sugar
Juice of 2 lemons
Zest of 1 lemon
Fresh raspberries
Blueberries
Mint leaves
Method
Place the cream and sugar in a saucepan.
Bring to a gentle boil and simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice and zest.
Pour into serving glasses and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
Top with fresh berries and mint before serving.
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: None
Ingredients
5 cups watermelon cubes
200g feta, crumbled
1 cucumber, sliced
Fresh mint leaves
2 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
Freshly ground black pepper
Method
Arrange the watermelon and cucumber on a large serving platter.
Scatter over the feta and mint leaves.
Whisk together the olive oil and lime juice.
Drizzle over the salad just before serving and finish with black pepper.
Serve chilled.