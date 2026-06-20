Dad's Match-Day Feast: Winning line-up of game-night bites from Brazil to Argentina

Six recipes for fathers who take football seriously
Prep Time: 20 Mins | Cook Time: 15 Mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
600g chicken breast, cubed
Juice of 1 lime
2 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tsp paprika
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
Method
Combine lime juice, garlic,
paprika and olive oil. Marinate
chicken for 15 minutes. Thread
onto skewers. Grill for 12-15
minutes until cooked through.
Serve with extra lime wedges.
Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 35 Mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
800g potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 tbsp olive oil
Salt
Sauce
1 tbsp olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tbsp tomato paste
200ml tomato sauce
Method
Toss potatoes with olive oil and
salt. Roast at 200°C for 35 minutes
until crisp. Meanwhile, sauté garlic
in olive oil. Add paprika, tomato
paste and tomato sauce. Simmer
for 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over
potatoes and serve immediately.
Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 15 Mins | Serves: 4
Ingredients
4 bratwurst sausages
8 slider buns
1 onion, sliced
1 tbsp butter
2 tbsp mustard
Pickles, sliced
Method
Grill sausages until cooked
through. Sauté onions in
butter until golden. Slice
sausages in half lengthways.
Spread mustard on buns. Fill
with sausage, onions and
pickles. Serve warm.
Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 10 Mins | Serves: 6
Ingredients
300g tortilla chips
200g grated cheddar
1 cup black beans
1 jalapeño, sliced
1 tomato, diced
1 avocado, diced
Sour cream
Method
Spread tortilla chips on a
baking tray. Scatter cheese,
beans and jalapeños. Bake
at 180°C for 10 minutes. Top
with tomato and avocado.
Serve with sour cream.
Prep Time: 20 Mins | Cook Time: 20 Mins | Serves: 12 Bites
Ingredients
1 sheet puff pastry
250ml milk
2 egg yolks
60g sugar
1 tbsp cornflour
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
Cut pastry into circles and place in a mini muffin tray. Heat milk gently. Whisk egg yolks, sugar and cornflour together. Gradually add warm milk and return to heat. Stir until thickened. Fill pastry cases and bake at 220°C for 18-20 minutes until golden. Cool slightly before serving.
Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 12 Mins | Serves: 4
Ingridients
600g sirloin steak, cubed
1 red onion, cut into chunks
1 red pepper, cut into chunks
2 tbsp olive oil
Salt and pepper
For the chimichurri
1 cup parsley, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp red wine vinegar
80ml olive oil
Pinch chilli flakes
Method
Thread steak, onion and pepper
onto skewers. Drizzle with olive
oil and season generously. Grill for
10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Mix all chimichurri ingredients
together. Serve skewers hot with
chimichurri spooned over.