GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo

Dad's Match-Day Feast: Winning line-up of game-night bites from Brazil to Argentina

Six recipes for fathers who take football seriously

Last updated:
Friday
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dad's Match-Day Feast: Winning line-up of game-night bites from Brazil to Argentina

Brazilian Grilled Chicken Bites

Prep Time: 20 Mins | Cook Time: 15 Mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 600g chicken breast, cubed

  • Juice of 1 lime

  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed

  • 1 tsp paprika

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

Method

  • Combine lime juice, garlic,

  • paprika and olive oil. Marinate

  • chicken for 15 minutes. Thread

  • onto skewers. Grill for 12-15

  • minutes until cooked through.

  • Serve with extra lime wedges.

Spanish Patatas Bravas

Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 35 Mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 800g potatoes, peeled and cubed

  • 3 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt

  • Sauce

  • 1 tbsp olive oil

  • 1 garlic clove, minced

  • 1 tsp smoked paprika

  • 1 tbsp tomato paste

  • 200ml tomato sauce

Method

  • Toss potatoes with olive oil and

  • salt. Roast at 200°C for 35 minutes

  • until crisp. Meanwhile, sauté garlic

  • in olive oil. Add paprika, tomato

  • paste and tomato sauce. Simmer

  • for 10 minutes. Spoon sauce over

  • potatoes and serve immediately.

German Bratwurst Sliders

Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 15 Mins | Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 4 bratwurst sausages

  • 8 slider buns

  • 1 onion, sliced

  • 1 tbsp butter

  • 2 tbsp mustard

  • Pickles, sliced

Method

  • Grill sausages until cooked

  • through. Sauté onions in

  • butter until golden. Slice

  • sausages in half lengthways.

  • Spread mustard on buns. Fill

  • with sausage, onions and

  • pickles. Serve warm.

Mexican Loaded Nachos

Prep Time: 15 Mins | Cook Time: 10 Mins | Serves: 6

Ingredients

  • 300g tortilla chips

  • 200g grated cheddar

  • 1 cup black beans

  • 1 jalapeño, sliced

  • 1 tomato, diced

  • 1 avocado, diced

  • Sour cream

Method

  • Spread tortilla chips on a

  • baking tray. Scatter cheese,

  • beans and jalapeños. Bake

  • at 180°C for 10 minutes. Top

  • with tomato and avocado.

  • Serve with sour cream.

Portuguese Custard Tart Bites

Prep Time: 20 Mins | Cook Time: 20 Mins | Serves: 12 Bites

Ingredients

  • 1 sheet puff pastry

  • 250ml milk

  • 2 egg yolks

  • 60g sugar

  • 1 tbsp cornflour

  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Cut pastry into circles and place in a mini muffin tray. Heat milk gently. Whisk egg yolks, sugar and cornflour together. Gradually add warm milk and return to heat. Stir until thickened. Fill pastry cases and bake at 220°C for 18-20 minutes until golden. Cool slightly before serving.

Argentinian Steak Skewers with Chimichuri

Prep Time: 20 mins | Cook Time: 12 Mins | Serves: 4

Ingridients

  • 600g sirloin steak, cubed

  • 1 red onion, cut into chunks

  • 1 red pepper, cut into chunks

  • 2 tbsp olive oil

  • Salt and pepper

  • For the chimichurri

  • 1 cup parsley, finely chopped

  • 2 garlic cloves, minced

  • 2 tbsp red wine vinegar

  • 80ml olive oil

  • Pinch chilli flakes

Method

  • Thread steak, onion and pepper

  • onto skewers. Drizzle with olive

  • oil and season generously. Grill for

  • 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.

  • Mix all chimichurri ingredients

  • together. Serve skewers hot with

  • chimichurri spooned over.

Related Topics:
Friday

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the price increases are “unavoidable” as memory and storage chip costs surge, with mounting supply chain pressure and tighter chip availability across the global electronics sector.

Apple to raise iPhone, Mac and iPad prices: report

3m read
How The Calm Chair Method eases dental disits

How The Calm Chair Method eases dental disits

2m read
Nassr's Portuguese forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after his team scored their second goal during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Damac at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh on May 21, 2026.

Al Nassr wins Saudi Pro League

7m read
Freezer-friendly Coconut Chicken Curry

10 family-friendly recipes for busy weeknights

4m read