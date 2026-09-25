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City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE's best events

From indie cinema to sky-high dinners, plan your next days out in the UAE

Last updated:
Friday
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City Buzz: Your guide to the UAE's best events

Festive finds at NUMAISH

Shop more than 100 designers and lifestyle brands at NUMAISH Festive Fair. Browse women’s, men’s and children’s fashion, jewellery, accessories, homeware and gifts from emerging labels and established names.

Shoppers can also earn Emirates Skywards Miles on purchases from participating brands. The two-day fair brings plenty of festive shopping choices together under one roof.

When: September 26–27, 11am–8pm

Where: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

For more details: Visit www.numaishlifestyle.com

Dhoom Dhaam 2026 returns

Glitterati x Dhoom Dhaam brings festive and wedding shopping to Dubai for one day. Browse occasion wear and easier everyday pieces from labels including Seep Mahajan, Sukriti Akriti and House of Arshiyaa, alongside jewellery, accessories, gifts and festive décor.

Entry is free, so you can take your time exploring the designers and picking up ideas for the season.

When: September 26, 10am–8pm

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

For more details: Call Taj Dubai on 04 438 3100.

Independent films under stars

Film Society returns to The Plaza for an evening of independent cinema. Watch six short films by emerging filmmakers from the UAE and MENA region, then hear a panel discuss the making of Curry Barker’s Obsession. The programme also includes awards, music and time to meet fellow film lovers. Entry is free, with registration required.

When: October 2, 7pm–midnight

Where: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai

For more details: Visit www.uptowndubai.ae/en/plaza to register.

Peppercorn Burger at Junk

Junk’s limited-edition Peppercorn Smash Burger brings together a smashed beef patty, peppercorn sauce and shoestring fries in a brioche bun. Inspired by classic L’Entrecôte steak and fries, it starts at Dh55. Check availability before visiting, as no end date has been announced.

When: September 25 onwards, while available. Friday and Saturday, 11.45am–midnight; Sunday to Thursday, 11.45am–11pm

Where: Junk, 25 Jump Street, Dubai

For more details: Visit @junksmashburgers

Cotton Queen takes screen

CinemaNA marks 10 years of contemporary Arab cinema with Cotton Queen. Set in a Sudanese cotton-farming village, the film follows a teenager caught between her grandmother’s stories of resistance and a businessman’s plans for genetically engineered cotton.

The screening opens the new season at NYU Abu Dhabi.

When: September 28, 7.30pm

Where: The Red Theater, The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi

For more details: Visit The Arts Center website

A day at The Bay

Make a day of wellness at The Bay Health Club, with Reformer Pilates and strength training followed by a cold plunge, sauna or time beside its 360-metre pool. The Al Barari club also has padel and tennis courts, a community lounge and places to eat.

When: Daily from September 25. Monday to Friday, 6am–10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 7am–9pm

Where: The Bay Health Club, Al Barari, Dubai

For more details: Call 050 899 9643 or visit thebayhealthclub.com

Shop local this Sunday

Browse fashion, jewellery, wellness products and other finds from UAE brands at MINT Market. Entry is free, with children’s activities throughout the afternoon, and dogs are welcome. Social Company will also serve a Sunday roast for Dh135 per person from noon to 7pm; children aged six and under eat free with an accompanying adult order.

When: September 27, noon–6pm

Where: Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai

For more details: Visit www.mintmarket.ae

Coffee for cooler days

Nespresso’s seasonal collection brings back Pumpkin Spice Cake and Maple Pecan coffee for Original and Vertuo machines. Pumpkin Spice Cake has notes of cinnamon, clove and cardamom, while Maple Pecan pairs sweet maple with a nutty finish.

The range also includes cappuccino cups, a Pumpkin Spice Travel Mug and a syrup kit for making drinks at home.

When: Available from September 25, while stocks last

Where: Nespresso boutiques across the UAE and online

For more details: Visit www.ae.buynespresso.com

Lunch at L’ETO Restaurant

Try L’ETO Restaurant’s weekday set lunch, with dishes including sea bass ceviche, Wagyu carpaccio, grilled cauliflower and Mibrasa salmon. A main course costs Dh97, or choose a starter and main for Dh147.

The recently opened restaurant offers a new dining experience from the L’ETO cafés, with its own menu and Mediterranean-inspired setting.

When: From September 25, Monday to Friday, noon–3.30pm; excluding public holidays

Where: L’ETO Restaurant, Galleria Mall, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

For more details: Visit www.letorestaurant.com

Coffee cups keep coming

Celebrate International Coffee Day at Stomping Grounds. Buy any takeaway coffee and get a second of the same drink and size free, or dine in for bottomless filter coffee with any coffee purchase.

The day’s filter brews will feature beans from Brazil, Kenya, El Salvador and Colombia. Offers are valid on the same visit, while stocks last.

When: October 1, 7.30am–8pm

Where: Stomping Grounds, Villa 98, 12D Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai

For more details: Call 04 344 4451 or visit www.instagram.com/stompinggroundsdxb

Dinner under Dubai skies

ZEA Garden opens in DIFC with Burj Khalifa views and an alfresco menu that pairs Mediterranean dishes with Latin American and Peruvian flavours.

Order hamachi tiradito, lomo saltado or Wagyu sliders, then stay for cocktails and shisha as the city lights come on. The terrace is set up for dinner and drinks that stretch into the evening.

When: From October 1, Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm–2am

Where: ZEA Garden, Level C, Emirates Financial Towers, DIFC, Dubai

For more details: Call 056 402 6633 or email reservations@zeadubai.com

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