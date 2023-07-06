Get that perfect blush look

Sun-kissed blush or the Barbie doll effect? What’s your pick?

The idea behind the sunburn blush look trend is to seem as if you spent the summer at the beach without the hassles of sun damage and tan lines. Your look will mimic the general flush and warmth that the sun leaves on your skin, giving you a radiant and sun-kissed appearance. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Blush has made quite the comeback in the past year, as TikTok reels show. “The era of subtlety is over; blush is now the centre of attention for making a statement,” says Saniksha Adnani, a beauty educator and makeup artist in Dubai. “This summer, add more warmth to your cheeks and don’t be afraid to try a more playful look. My top colour picks this year are gentle pinks, bold corals, and terracotta. All of these give a beautiful youthful and healthy glow.

“My most favourite part of makeup is the blush; I believe it adds instant warmth on the skin," says Rekha Upadhyay, managing partner at Indi Salons Bay. "Blushes in different textures are trending this year. There is a shift from high-up cheek bones to more sculpting on the cheeks. Flushed, more blended swept liberally across the cheeks, temples, and bridge of nose. Otherwise, there’s rosy blush too."

Nerissa Low, Founder of Liht Organics, UAE-based make-up line, breaks down the recent blush trends that have been sweeping social media.

Mid-tone blushing

“Mid-tone blushing is a popular blush trend that aims to create a seamless blend between your blush and under-eye makeup, resulting in a flawless finish,” explains Low.

How to get the look: To achieve this look, apply the blush right above your cheekbone. This technique gives a lifted effect to the face, enhancing the cheekbones and providing a subtle flush of colour.

The sunburn blush

It’s exactly as it sounds. The idea behind the trend is to look as if you spent the summer at the beach without the hassles of sun damage and tan lines, says Adnani. Your look will mimic the general flush and warmth that the sun leaves on your skin, giving you a radiant and sun-kissed appearance.

How to get the look: Apply the blush on the cheeks and on top of the bridge of the nose. For added fullness and volume, focus the blush application on the apples of the cheeks.

The Barbie Doll effect

With the Barbie film around the corner, cash in on the fever, and get that dewy, youthful look!

This look gives you a seamless flush of colour on the cheeks while adding a subtle glow and luminosity to the skin, explains low.

How to get the look: To achieve this effect, mix a bit of illuminator with your blush and lightly apply it over your cheeks.

No makeup look can be your best look

Hesitant about using too much makeup? Then you can go for the skin minimalism trend. “The goal is to enhance your natural beauty using minimal products. This trend often involves lightweight and sheer formulations, focusing on creating a fresh and radiant complexion while allowing your skin to shine through,” explains Low.

For this look to work, you need to have a strong skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning, serums and moisturising regularly. Apply a hydrating mask before you put on your minimal makeup. Use a primer too, which will keep your basic makeup in place for the day. Apply moisturiser, and then a light concealer for blemishes. Finish off with a little cream that gives you a dewy look, and a light blush.

Cloud skin

We can thank Hailey Bieber for this one. Earlier, this year, she had shared a TikTok video of herself getting the 'cloud' look.

The idea behind this look is to get that ‘lit-from-within’ experience. Think of the sun behind the clouds. It’s different, new, as it mixes up skincare with makeup to get a unique glow. You need to know the textures that you mix; it’s what will get you that dewy, glowing look. “We have been seeing these perfect looks with flawless and heavy base with highlighters and so much contour. Cloud makeup is more refreshing skin look,” adds Upadhyay.

Start with a hydrating base like a cream, and then apply a layer of face oil. Dab a tinted moisturiser stick on your face, and a shimmer-free highlighter to finish the look. “This look is humidity-proof,” explains Upadhyay. “You can then accessorise with bold liners and cherry lips.”

Underpainting

Underpainting is a technique that involves applying cream contour and cream blush before foundation, explains Low. “By layering these cream products underneath the foundation, a more subtle and blended effect can be achieved. This technique helps to create dimension and structure to the face while maintaining a natural appearance,” she adds.

Grunge makeup

Smudge that eyeliner right if you want that rebellious and edgy look. Just like Bollywood star, Deepika Padukone.

There’s now a softer version of the ‘grunge look’, as Upadhyay tells us. “It used to be big in the 1980s and 1990s, but this year it's softer and wearable on a daily basis, softer yet bolder playing with colourful mascaras, eyeliners, bright neon eyeshadows with dramatic elaborated eyelashes, not to forget overlined lips,” she says. Grunge is a statement makeup and can be worn as per your style.

This trend often involves smudged eyeliner, creating a smoky effect, matte skin with a flawless finish, adds Low. “Add heavy mascara to enhance the lashes, and dark lips for a bold statement. Grunge makeup allows for creativity and self-expression, adding a touch of drama and attitude to your overall look,” she says.

The statement lips

2023 is all about the lip trends.Take a few tips from pop sensation, Rihanna.

The most recent lip trend combines the strength of lip liner with the opulence of tinted gloss or lip oil, says Saniksha Adnani, a beauty educator and makeup artist in Dubai. “This style emphasises improving your lips' natural shape and adding a colourful sheen,” she says.