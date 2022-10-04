Westerrn bride
A trouser suit, long skirt or mini skirt suit could be great options you can consider for your big day Image Credit: Shutterstock

Want a spectacular wedding dress but don't see a future for it as you feel it will merely occupy premium real estate in your wardrobe?

If renting a dress is not an option, then it's time to break tradition. Say hello to two-piece wedding suits that while being glamorous, elegant or simply sensational will also definitely make a strong style statement. What's more, they are versatile enough to be matched with any other piece of clothing for those lovely soirees.

Trouser suit

Comfortable and definitely not corporate. The flowing silhouette and hint of lace and pearl, lends this trouser suit a soft and sophisticated look. Pair the trouser with a high neck crop top and tall heels to create a stunning visual of height and svelte.

Dion Lee high-waisted slim trousers, Dh2,344
Jimmy Choo Bing 100mm glitter mules Dh4,000
Reformation Raye open-back blouse Dh686
Alexander McQueen four-ring transparent clutch, Dh5,852
Long skirt suit

You want the elegance of a traditional gown, but want to look contemporary as well? A long skirt matched with a structured jacket top gives you both.

Rixo Adeline silk-crepe jacket Dh1,800
Mônot cut-out maxi skirt Dh3,665
Amina Muaddi Ursina 95mm gradient-effect sandals, Dh4,260
Mini skirt suit

While short – very short – skirt suits have been quite a rage this year in the wedding world, what with Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Bunton aceing them recently, this bridal outfit is also a perfect option for those after party when you do not wish to change into another outfit. Add an extra-long train, in case you want to add some more drama.

Valentino floral-embroidered mini skirt Dh11,000
René Caovilla Strass Heel Sandals Dh7,125
Self-Portrait macramé lace-trim top, Dh1,550
Simone Rocha pearl-embellished headband Dh2,777
Dress code

If bridal separates are not your thing and you still want a dress, then these outfits from some of the top fashion labels are proof that there is more to a bridal dress than just a traditional gown.

Alessandra Rich feather-embellished mini dress Dh5,470
Saint Laurent cut-out bodycon silk dress Dh12,000
SIR. Clemence one-shoulder midi dress Dh1,446
Alessandra Rich bow-detail floral-print dress Dh7,940
Roksanda Twiggy cape dress Dh4,060
