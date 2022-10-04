Want a spectacular wedding dress but don't see a future for it as you feel it will merely occupy premium real estate in your wardrobe?
If renting a dress is not an option, then it's time to break tradition. Say hello to two-piece wedding suits that while being glamorous, elegant or simply sensational will also definitely make a strong style statement. What's more, they are versatile enough to be matched with any other piece of clothing for those lovely soirees.
Trouser suit
Comfortable and definitely not corporate. The flowing silhouette and hint of lace and pearl, lends this trouser suit a soft and sophisticated look. Pair the trouser with a high neck crop top and tall heels to create a stunning visual of height and svelte.
Long skirt suit
You want the elegance of a traditional gown, but want to look contemporary as well? A long skirt matched with a structured jacket top gives you both.
Mini skirt suit
While short – very short – skirt suits have been quite a rage this year in the wedding world, what with Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Bunton aceing them recently, this bridal outfit is also a perfect option for those after party when you do not wish to change into another outfit. Add an extra-long train, in case you want to add some more drama.
Dress code
If bridal separates are not your thing and you still want a dress, then these outfits from some of the top fashion labels are proof that there is more to a bridal dress than just a traditional gown.