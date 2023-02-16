The Apparel Group continues to expand its global footprint with the launch of 19 new stores across various locations, including UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, KSA, and India.
The new stores offer an array of options to shoppers, featuring 8 renowned brands including Rituals, ASICS, Calvin Klein, ALDO, R&B, Tim Hortons, BEVERLY HILLS POLO CLUB, and Levi's.
These new store openings provide shoppers with a diverse range of options in fashion, sports and lifestyle.
Apparel Group also established strategic partnerships and joint ventures as part of its expansion strategy.
The company recently announced a joint venture with Steve Madden to expand its global presence and a partnership with UAE-based homegrown concept, Project Chaiwala.
In line with Apparel Group’s commitment to leading the path for environmentally conscious and sustainability, F5 Global launched the region's first plant-powered performance shoes in collaboration with Zen Running Club. This innovative product line represents the company's commitment to using environmentally friendly materials and processes that are being adapted and adopted across the brands.
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said "We are thrilled to have launched several new stores in strategic locations, and we look forward to continuing our expansion in the coming months. At Apparel Group, we are always seeking new opportunities to better serve our customers, and opening more stores in key markets is a vital part of our growth strategy."