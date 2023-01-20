Interiors

Known for high quality and classic designs, this very exclusive décor brand is offering 30 to 55 per cent off on its entire range all through DSF. So if you wish to accent your home with items that spell luxury, the brand offers plenty of inspiration and options.

Chattels & More

Whether you are looking for furniture pieces that are unique in style or stunning decor items that make a bold yet elegant design statement, Chattels & More has it all. And during DSF, the brand is not only offering 25 to 75 per cent off on entire range, but will be having a super sale towards the end of the festival. Right time to pick up that eye-catching art piece for your statement wall or that coffee table to complete your living room decor.

Home Centre

Hurry, as this popular interior brand is offering 25 to 75 per cent off during DSF. As the discounts are on a wide range of products and collections, it is the perfect time to stock up on décor accessories, pick up gifts and hunt for furniture and other staples for your home.

Danube Home

Eclectic, opulent or modern, whatever be your design style, Danube Home has you covered. The popular brand is offering a discount of 25 to 70 per cent on a range of products at its store as well as online.

Western Furniture

Pretty stuff at reduced prices. What’s not to love about that? At Western Furniture, the brand known for its well curated range of high end Italian products, you can make the most of the ongoing DSF by availing 25 to 75 per cent part-sale discount on various brands. A good looking home is now possible.

Homebox

Wanting to get more value for your money? At Homebox you can and during DSF, some more. The brand is offering 25 to 50 per cent off on an extensive range all through DSF. Perfect time to give your home that much-needed update without having to make a dent in your pocket.

Al Huzaifa Furniture

Restyle your home with Al Huzaifa Furniture’s wide range of stunning furniture and décor pieces as this luxury brand offers 70 per cent off on its bestsellers during DSF. What’s more, the offer is available online as well as in store.

Homes r Us

This popular chain of outlets is offering upto 70 per cent off on a wide range of products. So whether you are looking for in-trend pieces to update your home or give it a tweak with fresh accessories, Homes r Us’s collection at attractive prices has you covered.

DWELL

Grab your chance to give your home a much deserved makeover with DWELL’s exciting discount offer. Yes, this interior brand that specializes in modern designs with youthful appeal is offering up to 70 per cent off on a wide range of furniture and home décor collections. And that’s not all. The brand is offering an irresistible 90 per cent off as part of its end-of-season sale.

Simply Kitchen