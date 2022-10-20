Abu Dhabi: The Cultural Foundation, an arts centre managed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, has announced three new exhibitions open to the public from October 13 until February 2, 2023.

The diverse exhibitions will introduce audiences to a wide variety of artworks by female artists from across the Middle East, as well as newly commissioned work from 22 Emirati digital artists.

Visitors will find abstract artworks in the exhibition that are showcased individually in their dedicated sections.

There are three exhibitions to discover:

Fahrelnissa and the Institutes: Towards a Sky

Artwork displayed in the FahreInissa and the Institutes Towards a Sky Image Credit: Supplied

The season’s flagship exhibition that celebrates the abstract work of the female artists who pioneered the Modern and Contemporary art scene in Jordan.

It will include internationally acclaimed artist Fahrelnissa Zeid, Hind Nasser, Wijdan and Ufemia Rizk, who are from across the Middle East.

Life is a Circus

This is the Foundation’s first NFT (non-fungible token) art exhibition. In Life is a Circus, Emirati artist Jalal Luqman returns to the Cultural Foundation alongside 22 UAE-based digital artists, all of whom have been commissioned to produce work specifically for the show.

The exhibition looks at how digital art has evolved over the years, through a theme that explores the ironies of contemporary life.

Life is a Circus features Emirati artists including Rafeea Alkhyeli, Hamdan Al Shamsi and Zainab Mohamed, Rafiaa Hussain, Rashid Al Mulla, Sarwa Abdul, Aisha Al Hashmi, Saggaf Al Hashmi, Liza Ramos, Reem Al Mazroei and others.

Visitors will be able to purchase the artworks at the exhibition by scanning a barcode that is next to each piece.

Lullabies: A Journey Through Song

Installations in a special exhibition for children, Lullabies a Journey through Song Image Credit: Supplied

Reem Al Hashmi, an Emirati curator of the children’s exhibition has curated a collection of lullabies from various regions around the world, including the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, taking parents and caretakers on a nostalgic journey through lullabies from their childhood.

The exhibition highlights the history, context and use of each song through different media forms like video animations, interactive games and exploration zones.

This is at the core of what we do at the Cultural Foundation – introduce audiences to critically acclaimed work from the region and beyond as well as support local artists who are forging their paths in the art world. - Reem Fadda, director of the Cultural Foundation

“Our diverse new season of art exhibitions at the Cultural Foundation will showcase fresh perspectives to our audiences.

The flagship show, Fahrelnissa and the Institutes: Towards a Sky, brings to Abu Dhabi the incredible work of avant-garde contemporary female artists who lived and worked in Jordan, including artist Fahrelnissa Zeid, who was an influential mentor,” Reem Fadda, director of the Cultural Foundation, said.

“Meanwhile, Life is a Circus not only focusses on digital work as an art form, but also sheds light on emerging artists from the UAE. This is at the core of what we do at the Cultural Foundation – introduce audiences to critically acclaimed work from the region and beyond as well as support local artists who are forging their paths in the art world.”

Location: Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum St (2nd St) - Al Hisn - W3 - Abu Dhabi.

Duration: October 13, 2022 until February 2, 2023.

Timings: Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm.

Entry Fee: Dh100