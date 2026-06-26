Maria Conceição found her greatest purpose beyond the mountains

Today, those dreams are introducing themselves around the table. Shima Akter, 24, has become the first university graduate in the history of her family and community, while Biplob is studying Business Administration at Heriot-Watt University on a full scholarship. Surjo Moni, 15, has already secured a place at a university in Scotland, becoming the youngest student in the Foundation to receive a university placement, and Jannatul Ferdousi, 16, will leave for Malaysia later this year after completing Grade 10. Mim Jahan, 20, and Farzana Islam Kona, 21, are preparing for the next stage of their education. At the other end of the journey sits seven-year-old Mst Joynov, still in Grade 1, while Hasina Akter, 35, a mother of two daughters, is continuing her own education as she volunteers with the Foundation.