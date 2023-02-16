The lovely weather is upon us and families looking to enjoy that much-needed winter sun in Dubai are on the hunt for the perfect beach getaway. With its incredible all-inclusive packages across three spectacular 5* hotels, Dubai’s largest experience resort, JA The Resort is pulling out all the stops to ensure the whole family has a relaxing and unforgettable time.
Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, action-lover or prefer to spend your much-needed break around the glittering blue pool with a good book, JA The Resort has it all. Featuring an extensive list of activities including swimming with horses, Padel tennis, Pirates & Mermaids kids club, Just Splash splash park and yoga to name a few, the resort has something for everyone.
Embark on an award-winning culinary journey of 25 restaurants and bars and kick off the weekend in true Dubai style with the resort’s weekly signature brunch every Saturday, We be Brunchin’, featuring an indulgent feast, chilled out vibes, live cooking stations and live music.
There’s never been a better excuse to pause, unwind and spend quality time with loved ones and JA The Resort is the place to be.
For staycations contact: +971 4 814 5500/ reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com
For brunch bookings contact: +971 4 814 5604/ restaurant.reservation@jaresorts.com
Website: JAresortshotels.com