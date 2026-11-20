Maj. Sambyal’s experiences have also shaped the way he views trust. In the podcast that first prompted me to look more closely at his personality, he spoke about approaching people with distrust. I wanted to understand whether that instinct was rooted in his military experiences and if it was an impediment in civilian life. “Yes, I believe military life has taught me the biggest lesson ‘not to trust anyone blindly’,” he says. “I am always prepared for the worst possible scenario, so I prepare accordingly. I don’t want to change this instinct because it helps me prepare myself in the best possible way.”