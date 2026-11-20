The former ADC to India's President discusses his journey, newfound fame and future plans
There is something about the internet’s fascination with people going about their ordinary duties that I find intriguing. Sometimes, a few seconds of footage can generate more interest than a carefully planned public appearance. That appears to have been the case with Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal, the former aide-de-camp (ADC) to Indian President Droupadi Murmu, whose appearances alongside India’s head of state attracted an extraordinary amount of attention on social media.
I first came across him quite by accident. Videos of the officer accompanying the President began appearing on my YouTube feed often while I was on the treadmill in the late evening. I noticed the attention he was receiving, particularly the comments about his conduct towards the President.
People had begun drawing comparisons between their interactions and the relationship between a mother and son. Small gestures, such as holding an umbrella for her or offering a handkerchief during an emotional moment, had caught the public’s imagination. The videos were shared and discussed, with viewers reading warmth and affection into interactions that went beyond his official duties.
I found myself wondering about the man behind those brief appearances. What had his military career been like? How did someone trained for the demands of the armed forces adjust to becoming an unexpectedly recognisable public figure?
A podcast appearance offered a more substantial introduction to his personality and experiences. His reflections on military training, fear and the way he approached people raised questions I wanted to explore further.
When I eventually put those questions to him for Friday, what emerged was an account of a man negotiating one of the more difficult transitions of his life: leaving behind a profession that had defined him for 12 years and learning how to build an identity outside it.
Maj. Sambyal recalls the early days of his unexpected popularity with some amusement. “In two or three months after I became ADC to the President of India, my videos started appearing on YouTube shorts and my friends used to share them with me,” he says. “At first I was astonished, but I gradually liked it that people were motivated by just watching me doing my duties with due diligence.”
The attention has got Maj. Sambyal enthusiastic followers on social media, particularly young people who look to him for guidance. Their conversations often revolve around ambitions, uncertainty and the challenges of pursuing their dreams. One question, in particular, has stayed with him.
“It has been an honour and privilege to guide young minds, which in turn will help the country grow,” he says. “One of the young people asked about how to choose between multiple dreams and stick to pursuing one. I think so far it has been one of the more challenging questions.”
Understandably so, given that Maj. Sambyal himself is navigating a new chapter, exploring opportunities and figuring out what he wants from life beyond the army.
It was but natural that Maj. Sambyal veered towards a military career in his younger years. Growing up around military personnel and studying at an army school, he was soon enamoured by the uniform and the values it represented.
The transition into military life proved demanding. Today, he credits the rigorous training and years of service with developing the discipline and focus that continue to guide him.
Maj. Sambyal began his military career with the Jat Regiment before qualifying for the Indian Army’s elite Special Forces training. He went on to serve with 4 Para (Special Forces), earning the prestigious Balidan Badge after completing the demanding selection and probation process.
Special Forces training, in particular, left a lasting impression on his understanding of fear. “The rigorous training taught me to work under extreme mental , physical and emotional stress,” he says. “It taught me to excel while being able to control the fear inside, the uncertainty and pressure. I would say we work for that 1 per cent chances of success.”
His public image has sometimes created an impression that he is fearless, something he is keen to correct. “There is a misconception that I am fearless and unapproachable,” he explains. “I do experience fear, but I have now learnt to control it and achieve success.”
It is an interesting distinction from someone whose professional training required him to function under extraordinary pressure. Maj. Sambyal acknowledges experiencing nervousness even when addressing followers on Instagram Live. He approaches such situations with the same emphasis on achieving the objective that guided him during military service.
Maj. Sambyal’s experiences have also shaped the way he views trust. In the podcast that first prompted me to look more closely at his personality, he spoke about approaching people with distrust. I wanted to understand whether that instinct was rooted in his military experiences and if it was an impediment in civilian life. “Yes, I believe military life has taught me the biggest lesson ‘not to trust anyone blindly’,” he says. “I am always prepared for the worst possible scenario, so I prepare accordingly. I don’t want to change this instinct because it helps me prepare myself in the best possible way.”
The response offers an insight into a mindset shaped by years of preparing for uncertainty. Far from being a negative attribute, Maj. Sambyal uses distrust as a tool to always stay one step ahead.
Military life has influenced his emotional responses, too. He acknowledges that soldiers experience the same feelings as everyone else and believes those emotions need to be expressed. One lesson he has carried into civilian life is the importance of avoiding decisions during periods of emotional turmoil.
Perhaps the most revealing part of our exchange concerns his departure from the army. For someone who spent 12 years in a profession defined by rank, responsibility and a clear sense of purpose, leaving meant confronting questions he had rarely needed to ask himself. “Honestly, the hardest part wasn’t losing the structure. I thought it would be, but you can build a routine for yourself. I still wake up early, I still train, and I still plan my day like an operation. The biggest psychological adjustment has been identity.”
He elaborates: “For 12 years I knew exactly who I was the moment I put on the uniform. I had a rank, a role, a team and a mission, and nobody asked me to explain my worth because the uniform said it for me. Then one day it’s gone, and someone asks, ‘So what do you do now?’ and for the first time you don’t have a one-line answer. That was humbling.”
It is a striking admission, particularly from someone whose public recognition remains so closely associated with his military identity.
Maj. Sambyal describes having to reassess the source of his own sense of worth. “I had to learn that my value didn’t come from the uniform. Whatever I’d built in myself had to stand on its own.”
He has retained much of the structure of military life, but what he misses is the camaraderie. “The thing I miss most, without question, is the people. In Special Forces you trust the man next to you with your life, and he trusts you with his. There’s no ego and no politics, just a shared purpose.”
Civilian relationships, he has discovered, operate differently. “People are kind, but that depth of trust is rare, and you don’t realise how much you depended on it until it isn’t there.”
There is considerable weight in that observation. The friendships forged in military service often develop under circumstances that few civilians experience.
For Maj. Sambyal, adjusting to life outside the army has involved finding a new sense of belonging alongside a new professional direction. His understanding of strength has also evolved.
“Early on, strength to me meant endurance — how much pain you can take, how long you can keep going. Over time I saw that some of the toughest men were quietly struggling because they believed admitting it was weakness.”
He draws on a principle familiar from military operations — recognising when assistance is needed. “The army already teaches us never to operate alone, and calling for backup is good soldiering, not weakness. Now I believe real strength is enduring, being honest when you’re not okay, and having the courage to ask for help.”
It is one of the more thoughtful observations in his responses, particularly given the expectations of toughness often associated with Special Forces personnel. “The toughest thing I’ve learned isn’t how to keep going alone. It’s knowing I don’t have to,” Maj. Sambyal says.
The public attention that began during his time at Rashtrapati Bhavan has also created opportunities outside the military.
Maj. Sambyal has entered the fashion world through a brand ambassador association with Indian streetwear label Bonkers Corner. The enthusiasm of the brand’s young team and their determination to succeed appeal to him. He is also developing a role in fitness, coaching and mentoring, with an emphasis on helping young people pursue their ambitions.
His interest in mentoring grew from conversations with followers who frequently approached him with questions about their goals and uncertainty about how to achieve them.
He believes many young people are looking for someone who can offer direction and encouragement. His own experience of rebuilding a career has given him a personal understanding of the challenges involved in starting again.
Through his initiative, No Quit Club, he hopes to apply the lessons of military service to the difficulties people encounter in everyday life.
“I don’t see leaving as an ending. The army gave me discipline, resilience and a sense of service, and those didn’t stay behind at the gate. I’ve just changed the mission. Now it’s about using what I learned to help other people keep going.”
Physical fitness forms part of that philosophy. He sees it as an important foundation for mental strength and has introduced a fitness challenge for his followers.
His larger ambition is to help young people develop the confidence and determination to pursue their goals, particularly when they encounter setbacks. The desire to contribute to society remains central to how he describes his future.
When I ask Maj. Sambyal what he hopes the future will look like, his answer returns repeatedly to the values he associates with his military service. “When I think about the years ahead, I don’t picture one big destination. I picture a life built on the same values the army gave me: discipline, service and integrity,” he says.
He wants to continue working with young people through No Quit Club, public talks and defence-related activities. He also speaks about the importance of being present for his family and those who supported him.
It is worth remembering how this public fascination began. People watched a young officer performing his duties beside the President and became interested in the person they believed they could see through those fleeting interactions.
For some, his appeal lay in the small gestures of attentiveness. Others admired the discipline and bearing associated with his military role. Social media gave those impressions a reach neither the officer nor his viewers could have anticipated.
Maj. Sambyal’s own account suggests that his most demanding adjustment has come after leaving the role through which so many people first recognised him.
He admits that he is still learning to build a life beyond the army, a process he describes with an openness that adds another dimension to his public image. His final thoughts return to the question of how he would like to be remembered.
“When people remember me, I don’t want it to be only as a soldier or a face on a screen,” he says. “I’d like them to say that I served in uniform, kept serving after I took it off, and helped others find the courage to keep going.”
For someone whose unexpected public recognition began with a few seconds of video, it is a longer and more personal measure of the life he hopes to lead.