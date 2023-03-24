FRI 230321 IKEA Ramadan Food VSAKLANI-19-1679551964876
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The lavish menu includes a wide variety of Indian as well as Middle Eastern juices, breads, soups, starters, salads with a variety of dressings, hot and cold mezzehs, spectacular ouzi and a range of other main course preparations, and if that’s not all, a range of desserts too.

FRI 230321 IKEA Ramadan Food VSAKLANI-2-1679551950073
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Price: Dh99 for adults (IKEA Family members can avail the offer for Dh79) and kids between the ages of 5 and 10 can eat for Dh59. Timings: 6pm to 9pm until April 21, 2023.

FRI 230321 IKEA Ramadan Food VSAKLANI-4-1679551959993
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
FRI 230321 IKEA Ramadan Food VSAKLANI-28-1679551953560
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
FRI 230321 IKEA Ramadan Food VSAKLANI-30-1679551957160
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
View gallery as list

Price: Dh99 for adults (IKEA Family members can avail the offer for Dh79) and kids between the ages of 5 and 10 can eat for Dh59. Timings: 6pm to 9pm until April 21, 2023.