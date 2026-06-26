A world in a song: How music captures lives, dreams and memories

In every song, there’s a little piece of each culture I’ve encountered, whether it’s a traditional Arabic scale, a jazz improvisation, or a French lyric that evokes nostalgia. This mix of styles and languages allows me to explore universal emotions while honouring my roots. It’s a way for me to feel “home” everywhere I go.

My name is Maya Waked, and I’d like to think of my music as a direct reflection of the cultures I’ve lived in and experienced. Growing up between different cultures, I never felt fully tied to just one tradition. I was always exposed to multiple languages, different sounds, and diverse emotional landscapes. Music became the perfect medium for me to blend these influences. My music is about capturing the essence of feeling connected to many places at once.

Maya, your music blends Arabic, French, and English lyrics with jazz, bossa nova, and folk influences. Can you tell us how this genre-defying approach reflects your personal journey and background?

This dynamic environment has encouraged me to keep experimenting with my music and to not limit myself to one genre. It’s a place where people are open to exploring new things, which, as an artist, is incredibly empowering. So, whether I’m performing for a local audience or someone from the other side of the world, I know that the music I create is a bridge connecting us all.

Dubai has been a major influence on my music. The city’s diversity has allowed me to interact with so many different cultural perspectives, which feeds into my creative process. I’ve always been drawn to the way different cultures communicate, both through language and art. In Dubai, I see people from all walks of life come together, and there’s this shared space where everyone can learn and grow from each other.

Dubai is known for its cosmopolitan environment with people from all over the world. How has living here shaped your music and artistic expression?

In my songs, I aim to express what it feels like to be torn between different places, different people, and different parts of yourself. Whether it’s through a lyric in Arabic, a melody in French, or an instrumental jazz solo, I want my listeners to recognize something in themselves. My music is an invitation to embrace that feeling of duality and celebrate it. For people living away from home, it’s a reminder that you’re not alone in your experience. Everyone has their own version of home, and I try to capture that feeling through my art.

Nostalgia and identity are central to my music because they reflect the universal longing we all feel for home and connection, no matter where we are. For those who are far from their roots, it’s easy to feel disconnected, especially in a world that’s so rapidly changing. Music, for me, is a way to reconnect — to our memories, our histories, and even to each other.

Your songs often touch on themes of nostalgia, identity, and belonging. How do these themes resonate with audiences who might be living away from home or experiencing similar feelings of displacement?

Your live performances are known for being intimate and emotionally charged. What’s your approach to connecting with the audience on stage, and how do you prepare for a performance?

For me, every performance is a moment of shared energy between myself and the audience. Before I step on stage, I do my best to clear my mind and stay present. It’s not about technical perfection, it’s about the emotional connection. Music is a language of the heart, and I try to tune into that frequency. When I perform, I want the audience to feel the emotions that are woven into the songs, whether it’s joy, sorrow, or a sense of nostalgia.

Preparation for a performance goes beyond the rehearsals. It’s also about emotional alignment. I remind myself that the stage is a safe space for everyone to experience whatever emotions the music evokes. Every time I perform, I’m reminded of how powerful the collective experience can be.

As a musician who blends various cultural influences, do you feel that the concept of genre is becoming less important today, or is there still a place for it?

I think the concept of genre has evolved. It used to be a way to categorize and define music, but today it’s more about what an artist feels and wants to express. I believe music is about breaking boundaries and finding new ways to communicate, rather than being confined to a certain label. That’s why I don’t focus too much on genre. I want my music to be an emotional experience that speaks to listeners from all walks of life.