In celebration of Ramadan, Apparel Group F&B brands Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, Sushi Library, Molten Chocolate Café, and Cold Stone Creamery present an extensive array of iftar dining delicacies at some of GCC most renowned restaurants. Catering to diverse culinary preferences, its dining experiences offer an Italian, Japanese, and International cuisine, and an array of decadent desserts and sweets, offering a memorable dining experience to the community.
Embark on a delightful culinary journey at Jamie's Italian, which serves exquisite Italian dishes infused with a Mediterranean flair.
Experience a unique twist on traditional pizza at Jamie Oliver's Pizzeria, offering the Arabic Spiced Chicken pizza, Lamb & Bean soup, and a fruit trifle with jallab for dessert.
For a unique gastronomic experience, visit Sushi Library, offering an exceptional selection of soups, salads, and sushi.
Indulge your sweet cravings with the exclusive Molten Ramadan Platter at Molten Chocolate Café, featuring an array of sweet and savoury delights, including their signature pistachio cake and date cake.
For a scrumptious dessert, don't miss Cold Stone Creamery's Flavour of the Month – a heavenly blend of pistachio and kunafa that is perfect for the entire family.
For more information visit apparelgroupglobal.com/en/