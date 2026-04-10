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Akshaya Tritiya: Celebrating prosperity, gold and the glow of tradition

UAE jewellers are presenting high-impact options defining the look

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Friday
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Akshaya Tritiya: Celebrating prosperity, gold and the glow of tradition

Outfit: Chiffon pre-draped saree with sequin and pearl detailing, paired with a zardozi-detailed blouse and a frill pallu, Dh1,750, Omega London, @omegabrides

Jewellery: Diamond choker with ruby and pearl drops in 18kt gold, matching drop earrings, and gold and diamond bangles, POR, Jawhara Jewellery.

Outfit: Pre-stitched georgette saree paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, Dh2,050, Chaashni Dubai, @Chaashni.Dubai

Jewellery: Navratna necklace with precious stones, matching earrings, bangles and ring crafted in gold and polished natural diamonds, from AANIKA, a premium collection by Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Outfit: Metallic gold and silver woven tissue organza saree, delicately edged with a thin tilla metalembroidery border, POR, House of Inaayat, @thehouseofinaayat

Jewellery: Temple-style 22kt gold necklace from the Krishna Leela collection with deity pendant, matching jhumka earrings and bangles, POR, Joyalukkas.

Outfit: Powder blue embellished cape sharara set, Dh725, Frontier Raas, @frontierraasdubai

Jewellery: Diamond necklace with emerald pendant, matching drop earrings, bangle and ring, from VIDIA Diamond Collections, POR, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.

Outfit: A versatile, custommade emerald ensemble in linen and satin, POR, Kashesh Global, @kashesh.global

Jewellery: Emerald bead necklace with diamondset pendant and matching stud earrings, from VIDIA Diamond Collections, POR, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.

Outfit: Purple silk V-neck embroidered kurta set with dhoti pants, Dh2,195, Usha Bagri – Frontier Raas, @frontierraasdubai

Jewellery: Ruby choker necklace and earrings in 22kt gold with real rubies and uncut diamonds, a three-layer ruby and natural diamond necklace in 18kt gold from the Bridal collection styled as a matha patti, and 22kt gold bangles with uncut diamonds, POR, Jawhara Jewellery.

Heels: The Twin D’Orsay Pump, reflecting “same same but different,” the first asymmetrical pumps, custom-made in Italy, Dh6,400, Shewak.

Outfit: Beige sharara set with intricate blue embroidery, Dh1,000, Studioblue, @studioblue.ae

Jewellery: Diamond choker with blue stones from the PRIDE Diamond collection, matching jhumka earrings, bangles and ring, POR, Joyalukkas.

Outfit: Pink soft georgette party-wear saree with gold and silver stripes, POR, Sarees by Muhurat, @sareesbymuhurat

Jewellery: Gold and diamond necklace with devotional Lakshmi motifs, matching earrings, bangles and ring, crafted in gold and polished natural diamonds, from AANIKA, a premium collection by Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Outfit: Pink drape saree in shimmer georgette, Dh970, Studioblue, @studioblue.ae

Jewellery: Diamond choker necklace with pink stones, matching stud earrings, bangle and ring, crafted in polished natural diamonds, from the brand Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Outfit: Brocade mini skirt with a georgette shirt, POR, House of Inaayat, @thehouseofinaayat

Jewellery: Gold Shree Krishna pendant necklace in 22kt gold from the Krishna Leela collection, with matching earrings and bangles, POR, Joyalukkas.

Heels: Hero She sandal crafted from premium Italian gold mirror leather with a signature double heel, Dh2,965, Shewak.

Photography and videography by Anas Cherur | Model Aman Dhami | Styling by Shiveta Bali, @styleitwithshiveta, Styleitwithshiveta.com | Style Assistant Mansa Darak | Make-up by Nehaa Shah, @nehaashahartistry |Hairstyling by Vaishali Panchal, @vaishali_hairnmakeup

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