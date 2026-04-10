Akshaya Tritiya: Celebrating prosperity, gold and the glow of tradition

UAE jewellers are presenting high-impact options defining the look
Outfit: Chiffon pre-draped saree with sequin and pearl detailing, paired with a zardozi-detailed blouse and a frill pallu, Dh1,750, Omega London, @omegabrides
Jewellery: Diamond choker with ruby and pearl drops in 18kt gold, matching drop earrings, and gold and diamond bangles, POR, Jawhara Jewellery.
Outfit: Pre-stitched georgette saree paired with a hand-embroidered blouse, Dh2,050, Chaashni Dubai, @Chaashni.Dubai
Jewellery: Navratna necklace with precious stones, matching earrings, bangles and ring crafted in gold and polished natural diamonds, from AANIKA, a premium collection by Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: Metallic gold and silver woven tissue organza saree, delicately edged with a thin tilla metalembroidery border, POR, House of Inaayat, @thehouseofinaayat
Jewellery: Temple-style 22kt gold necklace from the Krishna Leela collection with deity pendant, matching jhumka earrings and bangles, POR, Joyalukkas.
Outfit: Powder blue embellished cape sharara set, Dh725, Frontier Raas, @frontierraasdubai
Jewellery: Diamond necklace with emerald pendant, matching drop earrings, bangle and ring, from VIDIA Diamond Collections, POR, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: A versatile, custommade emerald ensemble in linen and satin, POR, Kashesh Global, @kashesh.global
Jewellery: Emerald bead necklace with diamondset pendant and matching stud earrings, from VIDIA Diamond Collections, POR, Tajvi Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: Purple silk V-neck embroidered kurta set with dhoti pants, Dh2,195, Usha Bagri – Frontier Raas, @frontierraasdubai
Jewellery: Ruby choker necklace and earrings in 22kt gold with real rubies and uncut diamonds, a three-layer ruby and natural diamond necklace in 18kt gold from the Bridal collection styled as a matha patti, and 22kt gold bangles with uncut diamonds, POR, Jawhara Jewellery.
Heels: The Twin D’Orsay Pump, reflecting “same same but different,” the first asymmetrical pumps, custom-made in Italy, Dh6,400, Shewak.
Outfit: Beige sharara set with intricate blue embroidery, Dh1,000, Studioblue, @studioblue.ae
Jewellery: Diamond choker with blue stones from the PRIDE Diamond collection, matching jhumka earrings, bangles and ring, POR, Joyalukkas.
Outfit: Pink soft georgette party-wear saree with gold and silver stripes, POR, Sarees by Muhurat, @sareesbymuhurat
Jewellery: Gold and diamond necklace with devotional Lakshmi motifs, matching earrings, bangles and ring, crafted in gold and polished natural diamonds, from AANIKA, a premium collection by Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: Pink drape saree in shimmer georgette, Dh970, Studioblue, @studioblue.ae
Jewellery: Diamond choker necklace with pink stones, matching stud earrings, bangle and ring, crafted in polished natural diamonds, from the brand Mine, POR, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.
Outfit: Brocade mini skirt with a georgette shirt, POR, House of Inaayat, @thehouseofinaayat
Jewellery: Gold Shree Krishna pendant necklace in 22kt gold from the Krishna Leela collection, with matching earrings and bangles, POR, Joyalukkas.
Heels: Hero She sandal crafted from premium Italian gold mirror leather with a signature double heel, Dh2,965, Shewak.
Photography and videography by Anas Cherur | Model Aman Dhami | Styling by Shiveta Bali, @styleitwithshiveta, Styleitwithshiveta.com | Style Assistant Mansa Darak | Make-up by Nehaa Shah, @nehaashahartistry |Hairstyling by Vaishali Panchal, @vaishali_hairnmakeup