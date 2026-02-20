Acts of Kindness: How 'Feed a Labour' transforms lives every Saturday

What began with a quiet moment in a cafeteria is now a steady weekly commitment to dignity
What began with a quiet moment in a cafeteria is now a steady weekly commitment to dignity and human connection across Dubai
Stories of individuals and communities turning reflection into real impact across the holy month
Krita Coelho, Editor
On a Saturday morning in Dubai, near workers’ accommodations, volunteers gather with food packets. Construction workers line up quietly. The exchange is simple and direct. Volunteers hand over meals, greet the men and spend a few minutes talking with them. This has continued every week for 11 years. Feed a Labour began when one moment in a cafeteria stayed with Inder Bhagnani and moved him to act.
He still remembers it clearly. In 2014, Bhagnani watched a labourer cancel his sandwich order. “That already felt heavy,” he says. Curious, he asked why. The worker replied, “In 4 dirhams, either I have one sandwich today or I have four teas for the next four days.”
“That sentence changed something inside me,” Bhagnani says. “It wasn’t about hunger alone. It was about sacrifice. It was about someone choosing survival over comfort.” What struck him most was the tone. There was no anger. No complaint. “I remember thinking, I’ve never had to make a decision like that.” The moment was not dramatic. It was quiet. “But sometimes the quietest moments shake you the most,” he says. “I couldn’t ignore it.” Feed a Labour began there.
Presence over pledges
Over the years, the initiative has grown steadily. It now serves more than 5,500 workers weekly and has distributed over five million meals. The scale is significant. Bhagnani insists the heart of the movement lies elsewhere.
“For us, dignity comes from discipline,” he says. The policies have remained simple from day one. There is no push for rapid expansion. No compromise on ground presence for scale. The group does not raise funds or collect money. “Our model is simple, we ask people to show up,” he says.
“It’s time over money. It’s commitment over convenience. It’s physical presence, emotional presence, even soul presence over writing a cheque.”
He believes the easiest thing to do is give money. Standing there every Saturday is different. “Charity is standing there every Saturday, looking someone in the eye and saying, ‘You matter.’”
Volunteers interact, listen, smile, shake hands. The same faces return week after week. “We want the workers to feel seen. Not counted,” he says. “They are not numbers. They are fathers, brothers, sons.”
In a city defined by ambition and speed, the act of simply showing up has become its own statement.
Ramadan brings heightened visibility to acts of giving across the UAE. Feed a Labour sees that shift too. “We definitely see a change in scale,” Bhagnani says. “More people come forward. The community becomes more active.” Workers also expect more generosity during the holy month.
The spirit, he says, remains unchanged. “For us, every Saturday is sacred, not only the ones in Ramadan.”
Fasting deepens empathy. “When you fast, you understand discomfort. You understand hunger in a different way. That awareness softens the heart,” he says. The team welcomes the additional support. The commitment does not fluctuate with the calendar. “The workers are there throughout the year. So are we.”
Lessons in quiet strength
After more than a decade of weekly interactions, Bhagnani speaks of what he has received from the workers. “What they have taught me is far greater than what we have given,” he says.
He describes their gratitude as striking. “Almost 99 per cent of them say the same thing, ‘Whatever God has given us, we are happy with it.’” From an outsider’s perspective, their lives may appear difficult. He sees powerful faith at work. They wake up early, work in extreme heat, send money home and hold onto belief. “That resilience is quiet, but it’s unshakable,” he says.
The journey has reshaped him. “Sometimes we think it’s our intelligence, our strategy, our capability that creates impact,” he says. “But over time, I’ve realized, everything is a gift.”
He credits something beyond himself for the cafeteria moment, the courage to act and the consistency to continue for 11 years. “That’s God’s grace,” he says. The workers strengthened his faith. “They reminded me that even with less, you can have more belief. And sometimes, belief is the greatest wealth.”
Feed a Labour now draws volunteers from every corner of society. CEOs, homemakers, teenagers, retirees, children, corporate teams, schools and universities turn up. All nationalities. All backgrounds.
“Eleven years of consistency, 5,500 workers weekly, without skipping a single week, has created something bigger than I imagined,” Bhagnani says.
On the ground, hierarchy dissolves. “There is no rich or poor. No title. No hierarchy. Just humanity,” he says. Some volunteers have formed friendships across cultures. For certain families, Saturday mornings have become a ritual. Children grow up with this rhythm of service.
“Money is not love,” he says. “Time is love. Presence is love. Authenticity is love.” Bridging what he calls “the gap of invisibility” is, in his view, the core of the initiative. “That, in my opinion, is true kindness.” n