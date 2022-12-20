Kanz Jewels, UAE’s leading jewellery brand, recently hosted India’s well known actor Dalip Tahil at their Bur Dubai showroom. “We were honoured to host Mr. Dalip Tahil, who is well known as a film, television and theatre actor,’’ said Anil Dhanak, Managing Director. ‘’He has played many noteworthy roles in theatre, television as well as movies and is known for his dynamic screen presence and acting skills.”
According to Dalip, the Hindi television show Buniyaad changed his life and he once termed it a 'game changer'.
Established in 1991 by Anil Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewellers in the Deira Gold Souk. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to 12 showrooms, across Dubai, of which 10 showrooms are in Gold Souk, Deira Dubai. Gold Souk is a preferred spot for tourists who visit ‘The City of Gold’.