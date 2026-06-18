94% of menopausal women report sleep problems, driving demand for better solutions

Despite impacting millions of women worldwide, menopause continues to be surrounded by stigma and remains one of the least discussed areas of women's health. Sleep challenges, in particular, are emerging as a significant concern. According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), more than 40 per cent of women in perimenopause experience sleep problems, while between 52 per cent and 64 per cent of postmenopausal women struggle to achieve restorative sleep.