21K School opens admissions for Global North Cohort, addresses gap in GCC education

Yeshwanth Raaj Parasmal, Founder and CEO, 21K School Education Private Limited, said, "For the Indian parent raising a child in Dubai, Riyadh, or London, the question is not whether to choose online education. The question is whether the online school they choose has the Cambridge accreditation, teaching quality, and institutional seriousness to match the ambition they have for their child. 21K School answers all three. The Global North Cohort is our commitment to these families. Your child's education will not be disrupted by where your employer sends you next."