Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Turkish Haricot or White Bean Stew
Welcome to Episode 5 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and home cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
Serves: 8 to 10
Ingredients:
300 gms lamb, cut into small pieces
300 gms white beans, soaked and boiled
1 large onion, diced
1 tomato, blanched and chopped
2 tbsp tomato puree
1 sprig mint leaves
1 green chilli pepper
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp red chilli flakes
2 tbsp pepper paste
1 tbsp butter
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
- Wash and soak the beans in water. Make sure the water is two inches above the level of the beans.
- Pour the soaked beans into a thick-bottomed pan, set on a medium-high flame. Close the lid and let it boil. Note: The beans must be 70 per cent cooked. A thin layer of foam will be formed as the beans are boiled, which you will need to strain at regular intervals.
- To cook the meat, pour oil into a pan set on a medium-high flame and add the meat pieces. Season the meat with salt. Stir until cooked. Note: You can also avoid meat, however, the stew tastes best with it.
- Next, dice the onions and chop the tomatoes, green chillies and red chillies.
- Once the meat is cooked, add the onions, and green and red chillies and stir well.
- Next, add chopped tomatoes, oregano and red chilli flakes. Add butter, tomato puree, pepper paste and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Strain the beans into a colander. Reduce the heat of the beans by pouring cold water over the beans, twice.
- Add the spiced meat to a thick bottomed pan and then add the beans. Add one spoon of flour and mix well.
- Pour lukewarm water over it, and give it a gentle stir. Close the lid and let it cook on simmer for 10 minutes.
- Once cooked, garnish with mint leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Sidranci Mehemet Restaurant, Dubai
