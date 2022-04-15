Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Turkish Haricot or White Bean Stew

Welcome to Episode 5 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series that invites our readers to watch and learn from our guest chefs and home cooks. Share your experiences at food@gulfnews.com

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serves: 8 to 10

 

Ingredients:

300 gms lamb, cut into small pieces

300 gms white beans, soaked and boiled

1 large onion, diced

1 tomato, blanched and chopped

2 tbsp tomato puree

1 sprig mint leaves

1 green chilli pepper

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp red chilli flakes

2 tbsp pepper paste

1 tbsp butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

 

Method:

  1. Wash and soak the beans in water. Make sure the water is two inches above the level of the beans.
  2. Pour the soaked beans into a thick-bottomed pan, set on a medium-high flame. Close the lid and let it boil. Note: The beans must be 70 per cent cooked. A thin layer of foam will be formed as the beans are boiled, which you will need to strain at regular intervals.
  3. To cook the meat, pour oil into a pan set on a medium-high flame and add the meat pieces. Season the meat with salt. Stir until cooked. Note: You can also avoid meat, however, the stew tastes best with it.
  4. Next, dice the onions and chop the tomatoes, green chillies and red chillies.
  5. Once the meat is cooked, add the onions, and green and red chillies and stir well.
  6. Next, add chopped tomatoes, oregano and red chilli flakes. Add butter, tomato puree, pepper paste and salt to taste. Mix well.
  7. Strain the beans into a colander. Reduce the heat of the beans by pouring cold water over the beans, twice.
  8. Add the spiced meat to a thick bottomed pan and then add the beans. Add one spoon of flour and mix well.
  9. Pour lukewarm water over it, and give it a gentle stir. Close the lid and let it cook on simmer for 10 minutes.
  10. Once cooked, garnish with mint leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

Recipe courtesy: Sidranci Mehemet Restaurant, Dubai

What other recipes would you like featured in the 'Cook with Gulf News Food series'? Tell us at food@gulfnews.com

