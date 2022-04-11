Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Sole Meunière

Welcome to Episode 3 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series

Sole Meunière

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves 1 to 2

Ingredients

600 gms Dover sole fish

A pinch of salt, pepper, Espelette pepper (a variety of Capsicum that is cultivated in the French commune of Espelette)

100 gms whipping cream

5 pieces of white asparagus

20 gms shallots

20 gms chives

50 gms datterino tomato (Sicilian tomato)

30 gms spring onion

Coriander leaves for garnish

6 leaves of yellow endive

20 gms pomegranate

50 gms pomelo

80 gms mashed potato

Olive oil and butter to shallow fry and drizzle

Flour

50 gms lemon juice

Baby spinach for garnish

Method:

1. Place a pan on the stove. On low heat, add butter to it. Then add leaves of yellow endive.

2. Drizzle lemon juice on it for a little bit of acidity, mix them well. Note: Zest the lemon and keep it aside.

3. Peel each spear of the white asparagus. The chef here uses fresh asparagus from France, which also marks the arrival of spring. Once done, wash them under running water. Cut the stem ends of the asparagus, as they are not to be used in the cooking. Chop half the asparagus and grill the upper half.

4. Place the asparagus on a grill, drizzle olive oil, and turn the asparagus to grill all sides well.

5. Wash the datterino tomatoes under running water and cut them into four.

6. Add the asparagus, butter, and lemon zest to a small pan. Mix well. Once the asparagus is cooked, add a little bit of salt.

7. In a separate pan, add olive oil, tomatoes, and the cut asparagus. Mix them all well.

8. Chop the scallions, then shallots and keep them aside.

9. Meanwhile, check the tomatoes and asparagus and keep mixing them. Then, add the chopped scallions and mix.

10. Clean the sole fish - run the knife from the tail up to the head. That way, it is easier. Make a cut near the rear. The skin will be thick, so run the knife under the skin to lift it a bit. Hold the tail, and then pull the skin away from the flesh. Clean the fish well under running water, trim the edges, and apply fresh cream, salt, and pepper.

11. Coat fish with all-purpose flour and place it in a slightly warm pan. (Add butter to the pan). Add plenty of butter as you begin cooking the fish. It tastes best when cooked in a generous amount of butter.

12. Meanwhile, chop the chives and keep them aside.

13. Once the fish is cooked, remove it to a plate. In the same pan, add pomelo and mix well with butter. The cooking of the butter has to be just right, and it has to turn brown - hazelnut colour.

14. Cut the fish, and place it on a plate.

15. Add pomelo, and mashed potatoes to a bowl and mix well.

Note: To make mashed potatoes - boil 2 potatoes for about 20 minutes, peel and discard the skin. Pass the mashed potatoes through a ricer into a pan and cook for about 2 minutes. Then add cubes of unsalted butter and stir. Next, add heavy cream to it and mix well. In French mashed potatoes are called - Pommes Puree

16. In a bowl, mix well the melted butter and the cooked tomatoes and asparagus. Now, add the chives.

17. Dip the baby spinach in melted butter, and place them on a plate to begin plating. Next, place a few yellow endives, fish, another layer of endives and baby spinach, drizzle pomegranate. Place the cooked tomatoes and asparagus on another plate, and place the grilled asparagus. In a bowl, add mashed potatoes and serve.

Recipe Courtesy: Pierre's Bistro, Dubai

