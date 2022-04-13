Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Double Beef Burger with Chicken Chorizo

Welcome to Episode 4 of the 'Cook with Gulf News Food' series

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 brioche bun, sliced

½ cup Romaine lettuce, shredded

1 slice tomato

2 slider patties (Made using an equal blend of beef brisket, black angus beef chuck and boneless beef short ribs)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tbsp caramelised red onion (For caramelised onions, slice an onion thinly and sauté them in a bit of olive oil, with dash of sugar and salt. Stir until brown.)

2 tbsp spicy smoky sauce (made using mayonnaise and red chilli flakes)

3 slices chicken chorizo, peeled of casing and sliced on a 45-degree bias cut

2 slices Provolone cheese

1 sunny side up egg (optional)

Method:

To make the patties, mince the three meat cuts – beef chuck, brisket and boneless short ribs – in a mincer. You can also use a food processor to mince the meat. Roll them into medium-sized balls of 85 grams (3 ounces) each, and flatten them out to a patty using a burger press or a flat spatula. For the burger, begin by toasting the bun slices; keep them aside. Season both sides of the burger patties with salt and pepper and place them on an oil-greased flat top at a temperature of 200 to 230C. Using the back of a grill spatula, place the burger onto the flat top and press down gently, until the burger is cooked and about ¼-inch in height and 4 inches in diameter After 60 seconds, scrape the burgers off the flat top and flip it. Be careful you do not rip or break the burger patty. Sear on both sides, cooking it to medium-well at 68C. Place three slices of chicken chorizo on the flat top for a minute (30 seconds per side) to warm through. If you want an egg in your burger, add it to a pan and cook until sunny side up (the white has to be cooked, and the yolk must be runny). Place the cheese slices on top of the burger patties and cover them using a steel dome or lid for five to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted. To plate, place the bottom slice of the burger bun on a plate. Apply a tablespoon of spicy smoky sauce to the toasted side and add shredded lettuce on top of the sauce. Next, place the tomato slice on top of the lettuce and place the burger patties with melted cheese on top of the tomato slice. Place the caramelised onions on top of the stacked patties and then the chorizo slices on top of the onions, evenly covering the burger. Place the sunny-side-up egg on top and stack the burger with the top slice. Serve with fries. Enjoy!

Recipe courtesy: Hard Rock Café, Dubai

Recipe courtesy: Hard Rock Café, Dubai