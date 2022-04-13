Watch Season 2 - Ramadan Special: Cook With Gulf News Food - Double Beef Burger with Chicken Chorizo
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients:
1 brioche bun, sliced
½ cup Romaine lettuce, shredded
1 slice tomato
2 slider patties (Made using an equal blend of beef brisket, black angus beef chuck and boneless beef short ribs)
½ tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tbsp caramelised red onion (For caramelised onions, slice an onion thinly and sauté them in a bit of olive oil, with dash of sugar and salt. Stir until brown.)
2 tbsp spicy smoky sauce (made using mayonnaise and red chilli flakes)
3 slices chicken chorizo, peeled of casing and sliced on a 45-degree bias cut
2 slices Provolone cheese
1 sunny side up egg (optional)
Method:
- To make the patties, mince the three meat cuts – beef chuck, brisket and boneless short ribs – in a mincer. You can also use a food processor to mince the meat.
- Roll them into medium-sized balls of 85 grams (3 ounces) each, and flatten them out to a patty using a burger press or a flat spatula.
- For the burger, begin by toasting the bun slices; keep them aside.
- Season both sides of the burger patties with salt and pepper and place them on an oil-greased flat top at a temperature of 200 to 230C.
- Using the back of a grill spatula, place the burger onto the flat top and press down gently, until the burger is cooked and about ¼-inch in height and 4 inches in diameter
- After 60 seconds, scrape the burgers off the flat top and flip it. Be careful you do not rip or break the burger patty.
- Sear on both sides, cooking it to medium-well at 68C.
- Place three slices of chicken chorizo on the flat top for a minute (30 seconds per side) to warm through.
- If you want an egg in your burger, add it to a pan and cook until sunny side up (the white has to be cooked, and the yolk must be runny).
- Place the cheese slices on top of the burger patties and cover them using a steel dome or lid for five to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted.
- To plate, place the bottom slice of the burger bun on a plate. Apply a tablespoon of spicy smoky sauce to the toasted side and add shredded lettuce on top of the sauce.
- Next, place the tomato slice on top of the lettuce and place the burger patties with melted cheese on top of the tomato slice.
- Place the caramelised onions on top of the stacked patties and then the chorizo slices on top of the onions, evenly covering the burger.
- Place the sunny-side-up egg on top and stack the burger with the top slice.
- Serve with fries. Enjoy!
Recipe courtesy: Hard Rock Café, Dubai
