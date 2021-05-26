Vegan? Try out these PETA-certified vegan burgers in Dubai

UAE: Here’s a look at the plant-based patties, and where you can find them

It's tasty, and it's rich in flavour, and it's just as good as any other burger. Try the 10 best vegan burgers in Dubai, as certified by PETA Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: Over the past few years, veganism – as a food trend – has become quite popular in Dubai. That being said, vegans can head over to these restaurants which serve the 10 best vegan burgers, as listed by PETA. The winners will receive framed credentials as well.

“There are so many delicious and award-winning veggie burgers to choose from in Dubai’s restaurants that it’s clear that vegan eating is becoming … big…,” says PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker.

What is PETA? People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is a Virginia-based animal rights organization in the USA, and claims over 6.5 million supporters. The NGO opposes speciesism, and often addresses concerns surrounding animal welfare through campaigns and other works.

In no particular order, here are the winners:

Soul Santé Café: Shroom Sliders, featuring a mushroom patty and all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Shakespeare and Co: Vegan Burger, featuring a vegetable patty, vegan mozzarella, jalapeños, and all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Wild and the Moon: Wild Burger, featuring a patty made with beans, rice, and mushrooms; vegan cheese; and all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

PAUL: Mrs Vegan Burger, featuring a sweet potato patty, tahini gremolata, avocado, and all the trimmings and served with a side salad. Image Credit: Supplied

BurgerFuel: V8 Vegan, featuring a patty made with pumpkin, carrot, and chickpeas and topped with vegan cheddar cheese, miso pea mash, vegan aioli, relish, and all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Catch 22: The Vegan, featuring a meat-free patty, vegan cheese, pineapple, crispy sweet potato frites, vegan mayo, and all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Le Burger: Hot & Vegan, featuring a patty made from chickpeas, beetroot, or popcorn, depending on your choice; vegan cheddar cheese; vegan mayo; and jalapeños, topped with all the trimmings. Image Credit: Supplied

Soulgreen: Red Quinoa Burger, featuring a quinoa and beetroot burger, vegan mayo, and all the trimmings and served with crisps and dips. Image Credit: Supplied

Common Grounds: Avocado Burger, featuring an avocado and chickpea patty, beetroot hummus, vegan mayo, and all the trimmings and served with either sweet potato fries or salad. Image Credit: Supplied

BLOOM: Vegan Don’t Bite Burger, featuring a vegetable patty, vegan mozzarella, jalapeños, and all the trimmings and served with sweet-and-sour slaw. Image Credit: Supplied

Veganism in Dubai

Dubai has been known as a tourist destination for quite some time now. The city caters to a large audience, which means that in order to be a tourist-friendly city, there has to be a variety of options people can choose from – be it food, shopping, attractions, and more.

In terms of Veganism – ever since the lockdown last year (due to COVID-19) – numerous stores and companies such as – Kibsons, BiOrganic, Koita Foods, Carrefour, LuLu, Coco Yogo, and Fazenda Futuro, have found a special place among vegans because of their wide range of produce.

In addition to this, local restaurants and franchises (such as Burger King and Papa Johns) in Dubai, now offer diners an assortment of vegan options to choose from as well. Swedish-founded, Dutch multinational company IKEA, also features vegan options in their menu.

Benefits of eating vegan

Veganism features plant-based options and aids to several health benefits, most of which (as listed by PETA) include:

Rich in the nutrients needed for your body, helps reduce the risk of suffering from cancer and other diseases, vegan food can boost your mood, helps achieve a healthy body weight, can help prevent type 2 diabetes, skin benefits, and can reduce the pain of arthritis.

While veganism does offer these benefits, it is more of a lifestyle choice rather than a dietary one. On that note, head over to these 10 restaurants, indulge in these tasty offerings, and pick a favourite out of the lot.