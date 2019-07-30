Image Credit: Supplied

If you’ve ever travelled anywhere in Asia and enjoyed the street food, the new brunch at Taikun, the restaurant and bar formerly known as Toko, is the place you want to be. Called Asian Quest, the street food concept has been given a quirky party energy with a very Dubai twist — you’re served welcome drinks by geishas, waited on by a crew dressed as ninjas and there are beverage-themed games for those with strong stomachs.

Divided into two areas, smoking and non smoking, there’s a house party vibe to the brunch, that’s clearly targeted at a younger clientele.

Crispy squid Image Credit: Supplied

But the highlight here is the food.

There are six live food stations serving your starters. There’s a raw station, dim sum station, sushi station, salad station and a beverage station. A massive table next to the open kitchen is laid out for all kinds of tempuras you can eat, rice and noodle dishes, salads and a the very popular duck tacos.

Steamed dumplings Image Credit: Supplied

The main course is brought to your table in small shareable plates. Our top picks were the crispy squid, the Asian mushroom noodle, the barbecue Hoisin chicken and the miso chili salmon. You’re free to ask for repeats of whichever dish you fancy as the party hots up with hosts challenging whoever dare to games. There’s also a dance floor for those looking to shake things up. For dessert, the lemon grass creme brulee and the selection of mochi icecreams were the highlights.

The atmosphere is casual and relaxed at this brunch, with the focus on having as good a time as you can, with great food in the mix. It’s just the Friday afternoon you need to chill during the hot summer.

The details

What: Asian Quest — A Wild Party Brunch

Where: Taikun, Vida Downtown Dubai

Time: 12.30 to 4pm