Method

For the kimchi fried rice:

1. Steam the rice in advance. Slice the chicken into small pieces for skewers and marinate in olive oil, salt and pepper for 10 minutes.

2. Prepare the kimchi by cutting it into small pieces.

3. Thinly slice the zucchini and carrots, and chop the onions finely.

4. Stir-fry the minced beef in oil until it turns brown, adding salt and pepper to taste.

5. Once the beef is cooked, add the zucchini, onions and carrots and fry in sunflower oil.

6. Add the ripened kimchi along with the juice to the prepared beef and stir-fry again.

7. Add rice to the fried kimchi and cook.

8. While the rice cooks, fry an egg sunny-side up and keep it aside.

9. Drizzle the rice with sesame oil at the end.

Note: You can season as you like by adding more additional kimchi juice or other seasoning such as gochujang.

For the chicken:

2. Next, fry the marinated chicken.

3. Once the kimchi fried rice is cooked, place the skewers and fried egg on the rice and top it off with seaweed powder, sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onion.