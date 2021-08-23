Prep 15 m
Cook 15m
Serves
1
Add to my recipes Remove from my recipes

Ingredients

    Kimchi fried rice:

    30 to 40 gms minced beef

    20 to 25 gms zucchini 

    5 gms chopped white onion

    5 gms spring onion

    1 egg

    3 ml (to taste) sesame seed

    5 ml sesame oil

    20 ml sunflower oil

    20 gms carrot

    80 gms ripened kimchi with kimchi juice present

    100 gms Korean/Japanese rice or Jasmine rice

    Chicken:

    120 gms boneless chicken leg

    Salt and pepper (to taste)

    Olive oil (to taste)

Email this grocery list

Ingredient Substitution Guide

Method

For the kimchi fried rice:

1. Steam the rice in advance. Slice the chicken into small pieces for skewers and marinate in olive oil, salt and pepper for 10 minutes.

2. Prepare the kimchi by cutting it into small pieces.

3. Thinly slice the zucchini and carrots, and chop the onions finely.

4. Stir-fry the minced beef in oil until it turns brown, adding salt and pepper to taste.

5. Once the beef is cooked, add the zucchini, onions and carrots and fry in sunflower oil.

6. Add the ripened kimchi along with the juice to the prepared beef and stir-fry again.

7. Add rice to the fried kimchi and cook.

8. While the rice cooks, fry an egg sunny-side up and keep it aside.

9. Drizzle the rice with sesame oil at the end.

Note: You can season as you like by adding more additional kimchi juice or other seasoning such as gochujang.

For the chicken:

1. Slice the chicken into small pieces for skewers and marinate in olive oil, salt and pepper for 10 minutes.

2. Next, fry the marinated chicken.

3. Once the kimchi fried rice is cooked, place the skewers and fried egg on the rice and top it off with seaweed powder, sesame seeds and thinly sliced green onion.

Chef James Kang

James Kang is the Executive Chef at the Dubai-based Asiana Hotel, managing multiple restaurants. He has 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and is creator of Asiana’s Sonamu restaurant, which is the official catering partner of the Korea Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.