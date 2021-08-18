Method

1. Marinate the beef in a bowl with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and crushed pepper and onion for 30 to 45 minutes.

2. Prepare the ingredients while the beef is being marinated.

3. Heat the pan. Add cooking oil ( I use olive oil), stir-fry the bell peppers and set aside.

4. Then fry the carrots and potato for around 5 minutes and set aside.

5. Add a little bit of oil, let it heat.

6. Sauté the garlic, then the onion.

7. Then remove the beef from the bowl and fry until it turns light brown.

8. Add tomato sauce and boiled water.

9. Lower the heat, cover the pan and let it boil for an hour or so till the beef becomes tender (stir occasionally).

10. Then add the carrots, potato, chickpeas, bay leaves and coconut milk. Let it boil for another 10 minutes.

11. Now, add the bell peppers and let it boil for another 5 minutes.

12. Add ground pepper, salt, chopped and whole red chillies, stir.

13. Cover the pan and let it boil for another 5 minutes.

Serve hot with freshly baked bread or rice.

Have a favourite beef recipe? Share with us at food@gulfnews.com