Method

1. Boil the noodles and run cold water on them after draining, so they don't overcook.

2. For the coconut curry, mix the gram flour, yoghurt and coconut milk and set aside.

3. Fry the cumin seeds, green chillis and curry leaves in hot oil for half a minute and then add the gram flour mixture to it. Add water, salt and pepper and let it simmer for 30 minutes.

4. For the beef gravy, fry the cumin seeds with the ginger and garlic paste and add the beef cubes into it. After a few minutes of frying, the meat will change its colour.

5. Add the spices and tomatoes to the beef and cook for an hour on low heat.

6. To assemble the dish, put the noodles in a plate, top it with the coconut curry, beef and garnish.

Afshan Saleem Pakistani mum based in Karachi who enjoys cooking. She is part of Pakistan's Memon community.

Have a favourite recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com