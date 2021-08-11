Prep 10 m
Cook 1h : 30m
Ingredients

    For the coconut curry:

    1 cup coconut milk

    1/2 cup gram flour

    1 cup yoghurt

    Three stems of curry leaves

    1 tsp cumin seeds

    3 to 4 green chillies (whole)

    Salt and pepper to taste 

    1 cup water

    For the beef gravy:

    1 kg beef cubes

    2 to 3 chopped onions

    1 tsp cumin powder

    1 tbsp ginger paste

    1 tbsp garlic paste

    1 tsp turmeric powder

    1 tsp red chilli powder

    1 tbsp coriander powder

    1 tsp garam masala powder

    Salt to taste

    3-4 chopped tomatoes 

    To garnish:

    Fried onions

    Fried garlic

    Chopped green chillis 

    Ready-made potato chips

    Julienne-cut ginger

    Chopped fresh onions

    Coriander leaves

    Mint leaves

    Lemon juice

    Chilli flakes

    Salt

Method

1. Boil the noodles and run cold water on them after draining, so they don't overcook.

2. For the coconut curry, mix the gram flour, yoghurt and coconut milk and set aside.

3. Fry the cumin seeds, green chillis and curry leaves in hot oil for half a minute and then add the gram flour mixture to it. Add water, salt and pepper and let it simmer for 30 minutes.

4. For the beef gravy, fry the cumin seeds with the ginger and garlic paste and add the beef cubes into it. After a few minutes of frying, the meat will change its colour.

5. Add the spices and tomatoes to the beef and cook for an hour on low heat.

6. To assemble the dish, put the noodles in a plate, top it with the coconut curry, beef and garnish. 

Afshan Saleem

Pakistani mum based in Karachi who enjoys cooking. She is part of Pakistan's Memon community.

Have a favourite recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com