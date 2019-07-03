Some found the option hilarious, while others found it offensive. UAE residents respond

Is your partner indecisive when it comes to food? If your answer is yes, you’re going to want to read this.

Imagine going to a restaurant with someone. You order a dish but the person you’re with says they aren’t hungry. However, when your food arrives, the tables are turned, and your dish isn’t yours anymore!

How many fries are you willing to lose in the name of love or being polite?

A restaurant in the US has apparently found a solution to this problem.

Unique menu item

Mama D’s diner in North Little Rock, Arkansas, has created a $4 (Dh14.69) menu side option called ‘My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry’, which consists of extra fries, chicken wings or fried cheese sticks.

The basis of this comes from the apparent trend of girls saying they aren’t hungry for a meal, but end up eating their partner’s ordered food.

The picture of the menu item is going viral on social media and people are sharing their experiences online.

Tweep @ayedeejay3 posted: “Whoever restaurant that is with the “my girlfriend is not hungry option” is genius.”

@CarstenBKK posted: “My girlfriend is not hungry option on the menu! Great idea.”

However, according to food and dining network Eater, this restaurant isn’t the only one to offer this “unique menu item”.

The report said: “Tangled Hickory in Wisconsin will double your fries and add extra onion rings. One Night Stan’s in Calgary will double your fries and add three honey biscuits, for the girl who just wants biscuits and fries for dinner.”

Is it sexist?

The option raised a few eyebrows online and some users deemed it to be rude.

Tweep @one_question_4u posted: “How long before the restaurant is driven out of business after being accused of being sexist?”

And American journalist Angela Brauer (@AngelaBrauerTV) posted: “I want to know what the ladies think about this...Funny? Or somewhat offensive?”

We asked UAE residents about this menu option and most people did not find it “a big deal”.

Dubai resident Farah Abdou doesn’t find the option questionable at all.

The 23-year-old Egyptian national said: “I think it is absolutely hilarious and shouldn’t be considered as offensive or sexist. I’ve seen this happen with parents. Usually the mother would not order and when the father’s food comes along, she would eat his.

“I’ve also noticed situations where couples decide to order two separate items on the menu to share, but the woman ends up eating the better dish. I think this is absolutely hilarious and shouldn’t be considered offensive or sexist.”

She added that food is essential and it is meant to be shared. “Men should just order extra in future situations,” she joked.

Echoing the same idea is Jordanian national Sarah Lafi.

The supply chain executive told Gulf News: “This has never happened to me before, but yes I do agree some girls tend to pretend like they are not so hungry sometimes. I think it’s funny actually not offensive, and this is coming from a girl who considers herself a feminist.”

While 23-year-old Toulin Khalil wasn’t offended by the menu item, she believes it can be more inclusive.

The Jordanian national said: “I’m not offended by it but since we live in a world where everything and everyone is overly sensitive about the silliest things – I think saying say ‘my partner’ is better, since this can work both ways.”

Good marketing

Dubai resident Joel Noronha has studied marketing and found the menu option a “great marketing strategy”.

The Indian national said: “Using something many people can relate to because it’s actually a fact and it going viral is just proving that point.”

When asked about sharing food with his partner, the 24-year-old Dubai based entrepreneur said he is not against the idea.

“When in a relationship your partner tends to eat your share of the food sometimes, even if they are not hungry. There is nothing wrong or bad about it. I think it’s cute, and I love to share food.”

Online, tweep @talkingwithnana posted: "[Oh my God] I saw this post on Instagram. Read that bottom of this menu… 'My Girlfriend is Not Hungry' #funny #menu Great Marketing....”

@NurseBonnieOC tweeted: “I actually love this and think it’s hilarious.”

Common experiences

Tweep @greenyfrom6am loved the addition and commented on how he gets irritated when his partner does the same thing.

He said: “I love the idea of this. A restaurant in Arkansas has come up with a solution for warring couples who bicker over sharing their food with the “My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry” option, for extra sides. Me and Sam always fight about the old, ‘I’ll just have some of yours’ Arr!”

While American reporter Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) admitted to being guilty of doing the same thing.

In her tweet she said: “A diner in Arkansas is the real MVP. They added a “My girlfriend is not hungry” option. I do this all the time. I’m not hungry ... as soon as [my partner’s] food comes out, I have my fork all up in his meal....”

Dubai resident Jashank Pohani, 26 years, finds the menu item funny.

The Indian national said: “It’s funny when that happens. I’d be talking to the girl and she will be looking at my fries! Well, hello! My eyes are up here!

“I think the menu idea is brilliant. This has happened to me many a times.”