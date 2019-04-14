This first-of-its kind cape pays homage to the return of one of the greatest television dramas of the decade, with its larger than life, boss-like cape, regal chain and dramatic fur collar. It builds on the intensity of the Big Boss burger – two delicious freshly prepared KFC Zinger chicken fillets set between three layers of soft brioche bun. A burger truly fit for a boss.

The cape is embroidered and designed by local fashion designer Pakinam Said, Founder of Suits by Pouks, and is the only fashion accessory you will need this season. The flaming red cape is available for a limited period – and all you have to do to get your hands on one is send a picture of yourself eating the Big Boss burger like a boss on KFC Arabia’s Facebook page with the hashtag #KFCBigBoss #EatLikeABoss and tag @kfcarabia to enter the competition and get a chance to be one of four lucky winners.