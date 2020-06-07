Image Credit:

As Dubai’s malls return to full capacity, Black Tap, the cult New York burger and shakes brand, has opened its newest venue at the Dubai Mall, offering great burgers with views of the Burj Khalifa.

Famous in Dubai and New York for its Insta-famous creations, Black Tap’s Dubai Mall branch is also the first in the house two CrazyShake counters - with one allocated to dine-in orders and the second dedicated to their newly launched ‘To Go’ service. Black Tap’s top three CrazyShakes - the Brooklyn Blackout, Cookies ‘n Cream and the Cookie Shake – are available to go, as are two new classic shake flavours: pistachio and lotus.

Fans looking to try Black Tap’s signature craft burgers and burger salads, sandwiches, chicken wings, fries, rings and side dishes can dine-in or takeaway at its Dubai Mall and Rixos Premium JBR venue.

The menu offers something for everyone from signature burgers like the All-American, The Vegan Burger, and the Greg Norman Burger, along with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, wings, and snacks and sides

Black Tap is also available via Deliveroo with a special ‘Burgers on You, Fries on Us’ promotion where every burger order comes with a generous serving of complimentary fries.