The reason I love business lunches so much is because you can enjoy Dubai’s top restaurants for less. Most business lunches include two or three courses, which usually don’t go over Dh200.

Here are four new business lunches you have to try this week.

Alta Badia

One of the great business lunches in Dubai with a view to die for and delicious Italian food, Alta Badia is one of my favourite business lunches in the city. Located up on the 50th floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the dining room is flooded with sunlight and overlooks Shaikh Zayed Road. You can choose either two or three courses from a large selection of dishes. There’s even a healthy Talise Spa-inspired section on the menu that encourages light and healthy eating. The menu features picturesque dishes that you’d expect from an Italian outlet at lunchtime. The portions are filling yet light, so make sure you grab some of that bread and olive tapenade in the beginning.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road

Cost: Three-course menu Dh113, Two-course menu Dh93

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 3pm

Cipriani Dubai

The business lunch at Cipriani is back with a new rotation of signature dishes. Offering three courses, the menu was designed to be enjoyed quickly within the working day. The dishes on the menu change on a daily basis giving you a selection of their Venetian cuisine. The business lunch starts with a choice of fresh salads including; fennel and avocado with shaved Parmesan cheese, lentil salad with summer vegetables, marinated aubergines with stracchino cheese, pappa al pomodoro or thinly sliced veal. Following the starter, the main courses include handmade Italian pastas or Homemade Potato Gnocchi. There’s also a few protein options including a daily meat or fish option, which include boneless chicken spezzatino “alla pizzaiola” with rice pilaf, green tagliatelle with braised lamb or seared Scottish salmon with cherry tomatoes and capers. The best part is that everyone gets dessert. Choose from fluffy lemon meringue tart cipriani vanilla or pistachio ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce, candied nuts and cherries.

Location: Cipriani DIFC

Cost: Dh150 per person for three courses

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from12pm to 5pm

Gaucho

There’s something so special about Gaucho’s business lunch. I always find myself recommending it to others. They just launched a new business lunch for September, and it’s not one of those that will have you feeling tired, it’s meant to re-energise. Start the meal off with a few bites, including a shrimp chicharron or crispy chilli calamari, to a provolone and onion empanada or a beef chorizo sausage. Main courses include a Black Seafood Risotto and a Bife de Chorizo to choose from. Finish up the meal with a selection desserts or coffee.

Location: Gaucho DIFC

Cost: Dh130 for three courses

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Crazy Fish

Crazy Fish’s new Italian Style Lunch menu offers Mediterranean infused dishes in a cool setting. Catch up over a plate of the freshest fish in the region. Dishes include starters such as veal carpaccio with rocket and Parmesan or a seafood salad. Mains include; Tagliolini sea bass, zucchini and lime, chicken escalope with mushroom and rosemary and a catch of the day.

Location: Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC

Cost: Dh98 for soup and main course, Dh118 for soup, two starters and main course, dessert an extra Dh38

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm