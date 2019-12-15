Image Credit: Multiple Sources

The reason I love business lunches so much is because you can enjoy Dubai’s top restaurants for less. Most business lunches include two or three courses, which usually don’t go over Dh200.

La Serre Restaurant

La Serre, an award-winning French restaurant in Downtown Dubai, celebrates French flavors with its three-course “Rendez Vous” business lunch. Guests enjoy a choice of king crab salad with blood orange gel and espelette (a heritage pepper hailing from the Basque region), fresh burrata with fig-marinated heirloom tomato, gremolata (a zingy Mediterranean condiment) and pickled shallots, or Scottish scallop with watercress on a bed of rocket puree and Jerusalem artichoke for their first course. La Serre’s main course is a symphony of quintessential French flavour, offering guests a choice of pan-seared sea bass with tomato pesto, ratte potato (beloved for its unique nutty flavor) and chervil velouté (renowned as one of the five “mother sauces” in French cuisine), grilled New Zealand lamb chop with wild asparagus and jus, or anolini pasta stuffed with pistachio, Romesco sauce (a Catalonian sauce originated by fishermen to eat with their catch), and grapes. To end on a sweet note, La Serre’s literal “cherry on top” of its business lunch is a chocolate cherry mousse.

Location: La Serre Restaurant, Vida Downtown, Downtown Dubai Cost: Dh110 for two courses, Dh130 for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm

Matto

Matto, an unordinary Italian restaurant in Business Bay, hosts a three-course business lunch with a diverse menu. The business lunch starts with a choice of soup or starter - a choice of caprese salad, insalata mista (a mixed greens and cherry tomato salad), lentil salad, pomodoro e caprino (a Roma tomatoes, shallots, bell pepper, and goat’s cheese salad), beef tartare, or tuna tartare. It leads into the main course - a choice of the day’s pizza or pasta, beef strips with rocket, artichoke, and a balsamic reduction, chicken escalope in a creamy lemon sauce with mashed potatoes, Milanese-style breaded chicken cutlet with greens, slow-cooked lamb shank casserole with saffron risotto, pan-fried sea bream with roast potatoes and grilled zucchini, grilled beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and a demi-glace sauce, or grilled prawns served with a mixed green salad. Dessert is always a surprise. Matto’s business lunch packages include a choice of soft drink, tea, or coffee.

Location: Matto, Lobby Level, The Oberoi, Business Bay Cost: Dh110 for three courses and a choice of cold or hot drink, additional Dh37 for a glass of grape or Dh157 for a bottle Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3.30pm

Maiz Tacos

One of the UAE’s homegrown Mexican restaurant, Maiz Tacos launched a wallet friendly business lunch menu on weekdays from 12-3pm for Dh49. Bringing traditional recipes and flavours of Mexico to the UAE, the 2 course business lunch menu includes chips with salsa and guacamole, two tacos and a beverage. With a choice of seven tacos, guests can choose any two options from the menu. Meat lovers can try the Pollo Asado or the El Jefe. Seafood lovers can choose between the El Dorado, a marinated white battered fish with mixed bell peppers, red onions and dill-chipotle mayo or the Camarones, marinated grilled shrimp taco topped with fresh mango salsa and mint leaves. Vegans have a range of taco choices like the Calabaza, a roasted chipotle pumpkin with lettuce, pico de gallo salsa and roasted cashew nuts with mixed cabbage and garlic mayo. Or opt for La Tierra, a roasted cauliflower with sweet potato, guacamole and cashew arbol salsa.

Location JLT Cluster Y Cost Dh49 for two courses Timings Weekdays from 12pm tp 3pm

Avli by tashas

Set in the heart of the DIFC, Avli by tashas is has launched a new lunch menu ideal for a business meeting or a breakaway from the office to catch up with colleagues. At a set price of Dh130, the menu offers a selection of starters and mains that are true to its Greek inspiration. Beginning with light “mezedes”, guests are invited to choose from a Greek Salad, Beetroot Dip, Cauliflower Flatbread or Crispy Calamari. Main courses call for a selection that offers something for every palate including a classic Chicken Gyro, Greek Goddess Salad, Lamb Bifteki or the signature grilled or crispy fried Seabass.

Location DIFC Cost Dh130 per person for two courses Timings Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

GIA

Gia recently launched the Pranzo Pausa business lunch menu. The wallet friendly 2-course business lunch focuses on traditional Italian dishes and fresh ingredients, mostly imported from Italy. Before you dive into your starters, freshly baked olive focaccia with sun-dried tomato pesto is served on the table. Offering a salad and a main, the Pranzo Pausa menu includes two freshly tossed salads, Arugula E Pere and Cesare. With a choice of six main courses, the Pranzo menu features chef’s favourites including Penne Al Ragu Di Pollo E Funghi, a decadent blend of rich chicken ragu with delicious penne and aged parmesan cheese. Or opt for the Risotto Al Porcini which consists of delicious carnaroli risotto, Italian porcini and Portobello mushrooms as well as some thyme, parmesan crisp and micro herbs. For those who appreciate a burrata that has been flown all the way from Italy, the Pomodoro e Burrata will surely liven your afternoon up with fresh tomato sauce, tangy anchovies and basil. For those with a sweet tooth, you can go for the main and dessert option and end your meal with one of the signature desserts from the a la carte menu such as the classic Tiramisu or Affogato Al Torroncino.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension Cost: Dh79 per person Timings Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Roberto's

Enjoy a delicious three course menu, which changes weekly at one of the most popular Business lunches in town. This Italian favourite pleases every pallet, offering a variety of delicious lunch options to make your taste buds tingle. From carpaccio to truffle pasta, soups and beautiful meat dishes, this menu is one to really impress at a business meeting, or with visiting guests. Enjoy a three course meal at Roberto's.

Location DIFC Cost Dh125 Timings Weekdays from 12pm to 3pm

Social House

The popular eatery Social House will be your new lunch favorite with their No Fuss Lunch, from Sunday to Thursday, between 12pm to 5pm. With a refreshed menu, the lunch offers a medley of dishes from around the world at affordable prices, from Dh25 up to Dh49 for a single course. With an assortment of various comfort dishes from the existing menu, the menu features street food favourites including salads, quick bites, sandwiches and main courses, catering to various tastes. Including spicy calamari, chicken quesadilla and chicken satay with peanut sauce. Vegetarians have a wide range of choices from comfort dishes like the pink risotto and mushroom burger to freshly tossed salads such as the grilled halloumi salad and the protein rich quinoa freekeh salad. The main courses include mouthwatering sweet chili chicken and Mongolian beef for the meat lovers. Enjoy more, for less.

Location: The Dubai Mall Cost: Starting from Dh25 per person Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm

Alta Badia

One of the great business lunches in Dubai with a view to die for and delicious Italian food, Alta Badia is one of my favourite business lunches in the city. Located up on the 50th floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the dining room is flooded with sunlight and overlooks Shaikh Zayed Road. You can choose either two or three courses from a large selection of dishes. There’s even a healthy Talise Spa-inspired section on the menu that encourages light and healthy eating. The menu features picturesque dishes that you’d expect from an Italian outlet at lunchtime. The portions are filling yet light, so make sure you grab some of that bread and olive tapenade in the beginning.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost: Three-course menu Dh112, Two-course menu Dh93 Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 3pm

The Restaurant at Address Boulevard

For a lunch meeting that is casual or corporate, The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, with its distinct dining spaces is a great place to enjoy an attractively priced lunch menu featuring dishes that are prepared to order.

Location: Address Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Cost: Dh95 per person, inclusive of a choice of an appetizer and a main course, along with water and a soft beverage, upgrade your lunch with a dessert and coffee or tea for Dh25 Timings: Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 2.30pm

Cipriani Dubai

The business lunch at Cipriani is back with a new rotation of signature dishes. Offering three courses, the menu was designed to be enjoyed quickly within the working day. The dishes on the menu change on a daily basis giving you a selection of their Venetian cuisine. The business lunch starts with a choice of fresh salads including; fennel and avocado with shaved Parmesan cheese, lentil salad with summer vegetables, marinated aubergines with stracchino cheese, pappa al pomodoro or thinly sliced veal. Following the starter, the main courses include handmade Italian pastas or Homemade Potato Gnocchi. There’s also a few protein options including a daily meat or fish option, which include boneless chicken spezzatino “alla pizzaiola” with rice pilaf, green tagliatelle with braised lamb or seared Scottish salmon with cherry tomatoes and capers. The best part is that everyone gets dessert. Choose from fluffy lemon meringue tart cipriani vanilla or pistachio ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce, candied nuts and cherries.

Location: Cipriani DIFC Cost: Dh150 per person for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from12pm to 5pm

Gaucho

There’s something so special about Gaucho’s business lunch. I always find myself recommending it to others. Available Sunday to Thursday, busy DIFC professionals and avid meat-lovers can enjoy a three-course menu consisting of dishes infused with traditional Argentinian style, cutting edge South American influences and contemporary cuisine. Start off with a palate cleansing bowl of Beetroot soup and homemade breads. Next choose two small plates, from Argentine king prawns or braised beef back ribs glazed in hoisin and chilli orange sauce with sesame seeds, fresh orange and pickled jalapeño or fig salad with smoked burrata and basil to name just a few of the plethora of light bites. Once appetites have been whet, indulge in one of the seven main dishes on offer such as 150g Ancho Rib eye, Lamb Chops with parsnip puree, spicy rock chicken or black truffle risotto - with a choice of a side such as sweet potato fries, broccoli with tahini sauce or mash potato. For an extra Dh25, guests can choose from the dulce de leche cheesecake, sizzling brownie or pionono with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream.

Location: Gaucho DIFC Cost: Dh125 for two courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

BB Social Dining

BB Social Dining is a Dubai home grown restaurant and their approach to Eastern food has been my favourite in Dubai by far. Their new lunch menu delivers the perfect meal served within 45 minutes, ideal for grabbing a delicious and fresh bite with colleagues or friends. The food is fantastic, with polished but light-hearted service, in a wonderfully contemporary setting. The lunch menu can be tailored to indulge or you can keep it healthy, with their vegan and low carb options.

You can choose from three different types of Bs. A bite, a bao and a bowl. The lunch menu lets you choose 3 Bs, 2 Bs, or a combination of two Baos and a bowl.

Location: Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai Cost: 3Bs for Dh100 or 2B’s for Dh80 Timings: Lunch is served daily from 12-3.30pm

Drift

Drift away for a weekday lunch, a well-earned break from the city, where you can reset your mind to help you get back to the grind with a refreshed perspective. Enjoy delicious dishes from their set menu including delicate raviolis Provencales, grilled hanger steak tagliata or baked aubergine with marinated goat cheese, fresh herbs and crisps. If you have room for something sweet, try the chocolate fondant, with blackberry and lavender ice cream, you’ll be ready for the rest of the day.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage Cost: Dh140 per person, including starter, main course and a large bottle of water; Dh160 per person, including starter, main course, dessert and a large bottle of water Timings: Weekdays from 12.30 to 4pm

Gaucho

Whether you are stepping out for a quick bite or having a business meeting, with the New Year comes a new business lunch menu at Gaucho. Serving up light bites to start, whether it is a poached salmon salad or a rib eye with a side of chips, the lunch should be appealing to anyone. There’s also a great dessert menu to kick start the afternoon.

Location: Gaucho DIFC Cost: Dh140 for two courses, Dh175 for three courses Timings: Every week, Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm

Burger and Lobster

Flip those busy working frowns upside down with a great offer at Burger and Lobster called the 'Express Lunch'. The team have cooked up a treat for all those lobster-craving, burgerholic, soup-sipping, fry dippers after a morning of meetings. Visit with a colleague or catch up on work emails while you enjoy a soup of the day, an Original Burger and half a Lobster Roll, served with crispy fries. You will be rewarded with a stamp each time you chose this menu. The 10th visit is on them.

Location: Burj Daman Building, 312 Al Sa’ada Street Cost: Dh99 for the full lunch Timings: Weekdays from 12pm onwards

La Petit Maison

La Petite Maison, a true star among Dubai’s repertoire of fine dining restaurants. The award-winning French restaurant has launched Déjeuner d’Affaires – meaning ‘a special lunch affair’, which includes a selection of dishes that supplements its current à la carte offerings. Giving guests the La Petite Maison experience for less, the Déjeuner d’Affaires includes two starters, one main course and a hot beverage. Starters include Niçoise olive tapenade; tuna carpaccio and deep-fried baby squid; green lentil salad; sweet peppers in olive oil; and quinoa and chickpea salad. A choice of pasta, grilled meat or seafood is offered for the main course, with dishes such as grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine; gnocchi with cherry tomato, garlic and Parmesan; grilled sea beam or tiger prawns; slow-cooked duck leg; and tomato and chilli pasta.