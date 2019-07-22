Image Credit: Multiple Sources

The reason I love business lunches so much is because you can enjoy Dubai’s top restaurants for less. Most business lunches include two or three courses, which usually don’t go over Dh200.

Gia recently launched the Pranzo Pausa business lunch menu. The wallet friendly 2-course business lunch focuses on traditional Italian dishes and fresh ingredients, mostly imported from Italy. Before you dive into your starters, freshly baked olive focaccia with sun-dried tomato pesto is served on the table. Offering a salad and a main, the Pranzo Pausa menu includes two freshly tossed salads, Arugula E Pere and Cesare. With a choice of six main courses, the Pranzo menu features chef’s favourites including Penne Al Ragu Di Pollo E Funghi, a decadent blend of rich chicken ragu with delicious penne and aged parmesan cheese. Or opt for the Risotto Al Porcini which consists of delicious carnaroli risotto, Italian porcini and Portobello mushrooms as well as some thyme, parmesan crisp and micro herbs. For those who appreciate a burrata that has been flown all the way from Italy, the Pomodoro e Burrata will surely liven your afternoon up with fresh tomato sauce, tangy anchovies and basil. For those with a sweet tooth, you can go for the main and dessert option and end your meal with one of the signature desserts from the a la carte menu such as the classic Tiramisu or Affogato Al Torroncino.

Location: The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue Extension Cost: Dh79 per person Timings Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

Social House

The popular eatery Social House will be your new lunch favorite with their No Fuss Lunch, from Sunday to Thursday, between 12pm to 5pm. With a refreshed menu, the lunch offers a medley of dishes from around the world at affordable prices, from Dh25 up to Dh49 for a single course. With an assortment of various comfort dishes from the existing menu, the menu features street food favourites including salads, quick bites, sandwiches and main courses, catering to various tastes. Including spicy calamari, chicken quesadilla and chicken satay with peanut sauce. Vegetarians have a wide range of choices from comfort dishes like the pink risotto and mushroom burger to freshly tossed salads such as the grilled halloumi salad and the protein rich quinoa freekeh salad. The main courses include mouthwatering sweet chili chicken and Mongolian beef for the meat lovers. Enjoy more, for less.

Location: The Dubai Mall Cost: Starting from Dh25 per person Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 5pm

Alta Badia

One of the great business lunches in Dubai with a view to die for and delicious Italian food, Alta Badia is one of my favourite business lunches in the city. Located up on the 50th floor of Jumeirah Emirates Towers, the dining room is flooded with sunlight and overlooks Shaikh Zayed Road. You can choose either two or three courses from a large selection of dishes. There’s even a healthy Talise Spa-inspired section on the menu that encourages light and healthy eating. The menu features picturesque dishes that you’d expect from an Italian outlet at lunchtime. The portions are filling yet light, so make sure you grab some of that bread and olive tapenade in the beginning.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Shaikh Zayed Road Cost: Three-course menu Dh112, Two-course menu Dh93 Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12.30pm to 3pm

The Restaurant at Address Boulevard

For a lunch meeting that is casual or corporate, The Restaurant at Address Boulevard, with its distinct dining spaces is a great place to enjoy an attractively priced lunch menu featuring dishes that are prepared to order.

Location: Address Boulevard Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Cost: Dh95 per person, inclusive of a choice of an appetizer and a main course, along with water and a soft beverage, upgrade your lunch with a dessert and coffee or tea for Dh25 Timings: Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm to 2.30pm

Cipriani Dubai

The business lunch at Cipriani is back with a new rotation of signature dishes. Offering three courses, the menu was designed to be enjoyed quickly within the working day. The dishes on the menu change on a daily basis giving you a selection of their Venetian cuisine. The business lunch starts with a choice of fresh salads including; fennel and avocado with shaved Parmesan cheese, lentil salad with summer vegetables, marinated aubergines with stracchino cheese, pappa al pomodoro or thinly sliced veal. Following the starter, the main courses include handmade Italian pastas or Homemade Potato Gnocchi. There’s also a few protein options including a daily meat or fish option, which include boneless chicken spezzatino “alla pizzaiola” with rice pilaf, green tagliatelle with braised lamb or seared Scottish salmon with cherry tomatoes and capers. The best part is that everyone gets dessert. Choose from fluffy lemon meringue tart cipriani vanilla or pistachio ice cream topped with rich chocolate sauce, candied nuts and cherries.

Location: Cipriani DIFC Cost: Dh150 per person for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from12pm to 5pm

Gaucho

There’s something so special about Gaucho’s business lunch. I always find myself recommending it to others. They just launched a new business lunch for September, and it’s not one of those that will have you feeling tired, it’s meant to re-energise. Start the meal off with a few bites, including a shrimp chicharron or crispy chilli calamari, to a provolone and onion empanada or a beef chorizo sausage. Main courses include a Black Seafood Risotto and a Bife de Chorizo to choose from. Finish up the meal with a selection desserts or coffee.

Location: Gaucho DIFC Cost: Dh130 for three courses Timings: Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 3pm

BB Social Dining

BB Social Dining is a Dubai home grown restaurant and their approach to Eastern food has been my favourite in Dubai by far. Their new lunch menu delivers the perfect meal served within 45 minutes, ideal for grabbing a delicious and fresh bite with colleagues or friends. The food is fantastic, with polished but light-hearted service, in a wonderfully contemporary setting. The lunch menu can be tailored to indulge or you can keep it healthy, with their vegan and low carb options.

You can choose from three different types of Bs. A bite, a bao and a bowl. The lunch menu lets you choose 3 Bs, 2 Bs, or a combination of two Baos and a bowl.

Location: Gate Village 8, DIFC, Dubai Cost: 3Bs for Dh100 or 2B’s for Dh80 Timings: Lunch is served daily from 12-3.30pm

Drift

Drift away for a weekday lunch, a well-earned break from the city, where you can reset your mind to help you get back to the grind with a refreshed perspective. Enjoy delicious dishes from their set menu including delicate raviolis Provencales, grilled hanger steak tagliata or baked aubergine with marinated goat cheese, fresh herbs and crisps. If you have room for something sweet, try the chocolate fondant, with blackberry and lavender ice cream, you’ll be ready for the rest of the day.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage Cost: Dh140 per person, including starter, main course and a large bottle of water; Dh160 per person, including starter, main course, dessert and a large bottle of water Timings: Weekdays from 12.30 to 4pm

Burger and Lobster

Flip those busy working frowns upside down with a great offer at Burger and Lobster called the 'Express Lunch'. The team have cooked up a treat for all those lobster-craving, burgerholic, soup-sipping, fry dippers after a morning of meetings. Visit with a colleague or catch up on work emails while you enjoy a soup of the day, an Original Burger and half a Lobster Roll, served with crispy fries. You will be rewarded with a stamp each time you chose this menu. The 10th visit is on them.

Location: Burj Daman Building, 312 Al Sa’ada Street Cost: Dh99 for the full lunch Timings: Weekdays from 12pm onwards

La Petit Maison

La Petite Maison, a true star among Dubai’s repertoire of fine dining restaurants. The award-winning French restaurant has launched Déjeuner d’Affaires – meaning ‘a special lunch affair’, which includes a selection of dishes that supplements its current à la carte offerings. Giving guests the La Petite Maison experience for less, the Déjeuner d’Affaires includes two starters, one main course and a hot beverage. Starters include Niçoise olive tapenade; tuna carpaccio and deep-fried baby squid; green lentil salad; sweet peppers in olive oil; and quinoa and chickpea salad. A choice of pasta, grilled meat or seafood is offered for the main course, with dishes such as grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine; gnocchi with cherry tomato, garlic and Parmesan; grilled sea beam or tiger prawns; slow-cooked duck leg; and tomato and chilli pasta.