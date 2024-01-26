Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Gastronomic adventures from Dragon Feasts to free croissants!

Spice up your life! Dubai's culinary scene is offering Chinese New Year feasts, vibrant weekend brunches, and fresh new restaurants. Craving Italian? Abu Dhabi beckons with hand-crafted pizzas and Michelin-starred chef collaborations. Don't miss 100 free croissants on National Croissant Day!

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with a New Year feast of delectable Chinese dishes, and so much more, at Armani/Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel Dubai. Book your table early for this two-night only event and dine buffet banquet style on handmade dim sum, noodle soup prepared your way and classic peking duck for a taste of Chinese culinary tradition, complemented by a wide array of Asian and European favourites to delight all cultural palates. Available from February 9 to 10.

Xu, invites you to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a celebration filled with delectable dishes, live entertainment, and festive decorations, from February 9 to 17. It is located in Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates. It opens from Monday to Saturday, from 6pm onwards.

Jixiang, located in Jumeirah Beach Residence and Last Exit - Al Khawaneej, has an exclusive Dragon Feast offer in celebration of Chinese New Year. Savour a mouth-watering selection of Chinese specialties including chicken sheng jian bao, udon noodles mixed with vegetables, and refreshing beverages. The Dragon Feast is available for both visiting guests and online delivery. Jixiang dim sum JBR is open every Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 12am, and from Friday to Saturday, 11am to 1am. The Last Exit branch is open every Sunday to Thursday, 1pm to 2am, and from Friday to Saturday, 1 to 3pm.

Indian delights

Kashkan by Ranveer Brar is offering an exclusive 26 per cent discount to all those who visit its restaurant dressed in tricolour attire, to mark India’s Republic Day on January 26. It has introduced an exclusive and fiery challenge in its menu – the bhut jolokia chicken tikka challenge, featuring one of the hottest chili peppers globally – the bhut jolokia.

Located in Dubai Hills, Revelry is offering a blend of Indian tapas (bite-sized food) and exotic drinks. Some of the tapas bites on the menu include jackfruit momo, chettinad chicken leg, purple cabbage poriyal, crab pakora, aam papad chutney, and pulled lamb.

Weekend brunch

Ting Irie, the UAE's first Jamaican restaurant and lounge, is set to launch their ‘Reggae Roast’ every Sunday, starting January 28, from 1 to 6pm. This weekly culinary affair at Souk Al Manzil Downtown Dubai promises a diverse menu featuring roasted meats and seafood, accompanied by lively reggae tunes.

Netsu Brunch, the authentic Warayaki-style experience helmed by Chef Ross Shonhan, unveils a vibrant weekend brunch that merges social dining with live music and mouth-watering gastronomy. Available every Saturday from 12:30pm to 3:30pm, diners can enjoy a wide-ranging menu from the Michelin Guide Dubai approved Japanese steakhouse, including starters to share like salmon tacos, warayaki tuna tataki, Korean fried chicken and maki rolls to name a few. Netsu is located in Mandarin Oriental Dubai.

For those looking for a more laid-back dining experience, look no further than Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel’s sports bar. Every Saturday starting January 27, from 12:30 to 3.30pm, there will be a Weekend Social, a new lunch experience, overlooking the picturesque Dubai Canal. Dishes include mini smash cheeseburgers or chicken sliders, chicken tenders and wings, nachos, jalapeno poppers and a selection of pizzas.

Renowned for its authentic Japanese cuisine, Katsuya is launching its new Taste of Katsuya Brunch, from January 27 with a carefully curated menu that merges traditional Japanese cuisine with modern techniques. Located in Hyde Hotel Dubai, Business Bay, Katsuya invites guests to come in every Saturday from 1 to 4 pm.

Jaleo by José Andrés launches ‘La Feria’ brunch at Atlantis The Royal, every Saturday, starting January 27, from 1 to 4pm. The brunch kicks off with family-style sharing Spanish signatures to be enjoyed at the table, followed by an outdoor Paella station as well as some surprise table-side theatrics.

Mama Zonia, in Dubai Marina, introduces its latest culinary offering - ‘Sip and Savour’ Sunday's. Embark on a gastronomic journey every Sunday from 1 to 4 pm as Mama Zonia unveils a three-course menu, with rich flavours of South American-Asian Fusion, such as ebi Thai noodles, chicken steam-filled dumplings, and black angus cheese burger with smoked tomato mayonnaise.

New restaurants

Tribal Lounge, located in Hotel Indigo Downtown Dubai, is opening its doors on January 29. It offers an eclectic fusion of atmospheres, transitioning seamlessly from a casual daytime social hub from 3 to 11pm to a buzzing nightclub experience post 11pm. The menu features salads, mini beef sliders, crispy halloumi, crispy calamari, paired with some classic selections of mains from prime cut tenderloin, tiger prawns to chicken Parmigiana. It is open from Monday to Thursday, 3pm to 2am, and Friday to Sunday, 3pm to 3am.

Discover a culinary revolution at Alserkal Avenue during the Al Quoz Arts Festival, January 27 and 28, where the innovative pop-up Wandr will open. Founded by Dubai-born Anki Ram, Wandr takes a fresh, balanced approach to casual bites, embracing the principles of the 'Slow Food Movement.' The menu features the Bali baby wrap, fiesta roll, and KPOP, each offering a vegan or vegetarian twist on meat options. It will open from 11am to 10pm.

Abu Dhabi

Talea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, is joining forces with The Pizza Bar on 38th for a special four-hand dinner series from February 2 to 4. Welcoming internationally renowned Chef Daniele Cason Tokyo, alongside Talea’s Chef Luigi Stinga, this will combine the best Italian cuisine from two countries on one menu. Guests can enjoy traditional Italian delights such as handmade ravioli, truffle pizzino, stracciatella and affogato.

Celebrate National Croissant Day on January 30. To mark this occasion, James, the bistro renowned for its contemporary French cuisine and gourmet bakery fare, is offering an unbeatable deal: 100 free in-house-made, fresh butter croissants! The offer applies to butter croissants only, with the purchase of coffee, and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Avail the treat at James Shams Boutik, Al Reem Island venue, and James’ pop-up location at Al Qana waterfront, Abu Dhabi.

