Taste of Dubai is back for its 12th edition at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, running from March 7-9, as part of the Dubai Food Festival.
The three-day food extravaganza will give visitors the chance to sample 20 of the city’s best dishes, as well as soak up tips and tricks from celebrity chefs and participate in cooking demonstrations, all to a backdrop of live music.
The culinary line-up this year includes MasterChef Australia’s judge Matt Preston, Michelin-starred chefs David Myers and Masaharu Morimoto, Dubai duo Nick Alvis and Scott Price, English cook and restauranteur Simon Rimmer, meat and grilling expert Tarek Ebrahim, South Africa’s Lorna Maseko, Arabic and Aleppian cuisine expert Mohammad Orfali, and the Giggling Gourmet Chef Jenny Morris.
For the first time at the event, French patissier Eric Lanlard will run a series of baking and cake decorating masterclasses. In addition, amateur cooks will have the chance to get their dishes judged by Preston.
Twenty restaurants will participate in Taste of Dubai, including UBK, Japanese restaurant NOBU, Gordon Ramsey’s Bread Street Kitchen, gourmet Turkish food at Kaftan, contemporary South American at Andes, French bistro Couqley, authentic Southern American-style food at The Blacksmith Smokehouse, traditional Spanish tapas at Seville and American classics at Dean & Deluca.
Tickets, on sale now, start from Dh95. VIP tickets begin at Dh285. Children under 12 enter free. Taste of Dubai takes place from 4pm to 12am on March 7, 12pm-12am on March 8, and 12pm-11m on March 9.