Ingredients
3 ½ cups ground almonds
1 ½ cup of sugar
1 cup of all-purpose flour
2 tbsp of fine cardamom
1 cup of rose water to combine the ingredients
Method
1. Mix all the ingredients in a mixing bowl until a tight batter is formed.
2. Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees Celsius.
3. Shape the batter into a star or round shape.
4. Bake for 20 minutes.
5. Cut into desired shape, let it cool down and enjoy.
- The writer is a homemaker based in Bahrain, who enjoys cooking for her family and friends.
Do you have a favourite recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com