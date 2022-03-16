Prep 15 m
Cook 20m
Serves
Makes 6 to 7 pieces
Ingredients

    3 ½ cups ground almonds

    1 ½ cup of sugar 

    1 cup of all-purpose flour

    2 tbsp of fine cardamom 

    1 cup of rose water to combine the ingredients

Method

1. Mix all the ingredients in a mixing bowl until a tight batter is formed.

2. Pre-heat oven to 160 degrees Celsius.

3. Shape the batter into a star or round shape.

4. Bake for 20 minutes. 

5. Cut into desired shape, let it cool down and enjoy.

- The writer is a homemaker based in Bahrain, who enjoys cooking for her family and friends.

Do you have a favourite recipe to share? Write to us at food@gulfnews.com