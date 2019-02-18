A family history of diabetes led her to create healthy versions of desserts and chocolates, while consumers’ growing environmental consciousness prompted her to seek sustainable recipes free of palm oil, preservative and artificial ingredients. A graduate of the American University in Dubai, it took her a mere six months to create the brand, set up sourcing pipelines and initiate her first stores — all funded by her own money. She advises wannabe entrepreneurs to fix the flaws in their ideas. “Even if you think your idea or product is the best in market, if the market doesn’t like it or need it, it won’t sell.”