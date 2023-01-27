7 days to go: 7 things you need to know about Taste of Dubai

Restaurant line-up

It includes Michelin-starred quality and renowned celebrity chefs – including Massimo Bottura, John Torode and Jason Atherton.

Plus, each restaurant has created an exclusive dish specially designed for Taste of Dubai.

The 15 restaurants featured are:

Shang Palace

Rhodes W1

Bushra by Buddha-bar

Goldchix by Goldfish

The Nine

Reif

Sucre

Fi’lia

11 Woodfire

Akira Back

Torno Subito

Carnival

LOWE

Brasserie Boulud

INDYA

For more restaurant details, their menus and exclusive dishes, visit the Taste of Dubai website.

Free masterclasses

Foodies can cook with these culinary icons at the Philips Cook School during the festival weekend, along with the Kibsons Mystery Box Challenge and the Waterfront Market BBQ School.

Taking place over all three days, this first-come, first-serve basis opportunity could see you brushing shoulders with the likes of patisserie expert Eric Lanlard, renowned French cuisine master Daniel Boulud, the iconic Italian Massimo Bottura and bubbly Jenny Morris.

Sign up to these classes is open for one hour before the start of the class. For the full schedule for each masterclass, visit the Taste of Dubai website and click the schedule tab in each section.

Voucher redemption

This year sees new ticket categories to further enhance the guest experience at Taste of Dubai. Some categories include food and drink vouchers that can be redeemed at the event’s restaurants and bars.

This year’s ticket categories are: Single day entry: AED 75

Taster ticket: single day entry, 2 food and 2 drinks vouchers for Dh165.

VIP ticket: single day entry, 3 food and 3 drinks vouchers, VIP lounge access for Dh250.

Ultimate Taste Weekend Package: 3-day entry: 10 food and 10 drinks vouchers, VIP lounge access at Dh650, valid for 1 person.

So, how do these vouchers work? When guests scan their ticket into the event, they’ll be given an RFID wristband pre-loaded with their vouchers. To redeem, they’ll simply order their drink food, and tap their wristband against the payment terminal.

Food and drink can also be purchased throughout the event by debit or credit card, or by funds loaded on to the RFID wristband.

2 hours free time from the kids

While adults get to explore the festival, kids can enjoy the woo-hoo! Creators Space. Thanks to the woo-hoo! team, parents can relax and feel comfortable that their little ones will be looked after (up to 2 hours) by the experienced staff, as they traverse the maze, engage with the science experiments and more. Activities and drop offs are chargeable, so be sure to load up a cashless wristband for your little one when you arrive at the venue.

Travel to Lyon

Costa Coffee, in partnership with Emirates Holidays, will be giving away an incredible holiday package for two to the gastronomy capital: Lyon, France. Pop by Costa Coffee to get your coffee fix and try the hand-crafted coffee-based mocktails specially made for the event, and for a chance to win this prize.

Paying with ease

This year Taste of Dubai is going cashless. Guests will be able to pay at all restaurants and beverage outlets in the event by way of debit and credit card. Our ADCB terminals will also accept Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, to make payment quick and easy.

Need to bring cash? You can use cash only to load onto an RFID wristband at the event. This service will be available at the entrance of the event and at top-up stations throughout the venue.

Discounts and competitions?

Yes please. Head to the Taste of Dubai in Partnership with Philips Instagram page where we have a host of competitions and announcements running https://www.instagram.com/tasteofdubai/

More information can also be found at https://tasteofdubaifestival.com/ while tickets can be purchased here. And be sure to take advantage of a 10% advance purchase discount by buying tickets in packs of 2, only available until February 22023.

Timings for the weekend are: Friday 3rd Feb from 3pm to 12am; Saturday, February 4 from 12pm- 12am; Sunday February 5 from 12pm-10pm.