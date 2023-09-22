17 restaurants to try out in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: Emirati-Argentinian steakhouse, new openings, and more

If you are looking to enjoy some quick bites while grooving to fun music by a DJ or you want to try out Indian, Argentinian or German cuisine, we have the latest menus and food deals to try across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For Indian food lovers

Indian restaurant Punjab Grill is turning two and celebrating with a special anniversary set menu. There are options for vegetarians and guests can try out dishes such as sweet potato chaat, Kashmiri lamb chops, dal makhani, and more. The menu is available throughout September.

Punjab Grill has a special anniversary set menu to try. Image Credit: Supplied

Khyber, Dukes The Palm, has a seasonal three-course set menu for guests from October 1 onwards. Guests can try out the achari murgh tikkas, galouti kebabs, dal makhani, gajar ka halwa, and more.

Chinese food and dumplings

Hutong Dubai, Chinese restaurant, announced its special mid-autumn festival celebration from September 25 to 30, featuring a dinner menu inspired by the traditions of Northern Chinese cuisine. Guests can preorder mooncakes and enjoy dishes such as the spring golden king crab, crispy chayote, and more.

China Bistro is celebrating International Dumpling Day on September 26, with an all-you-can-eat dumplings offer between 12 to 6pm. Guests can try vegetarian basil dumplings, prawns coriander dumplings, ginger chicken jiaozi, and more.

Cuisines from around world

Fairmont The Palm has offers for visitors. Try out the afternoon tea experience at their Mashrabiya Lounge with a Barbie theme. Guests can enjoy sweet and savoury bites and teas from around the world. Fairmont The Palm is also hosting a night brunch every Friday and Saturday, guests can enjoy food, beverages, and live entertainment from 6 to 11pm. If you like Brazilian food, visit Frevo at the property with a traditional Churasccaria (barbecue) experience featuring 18 cuts of meat, from Tuesday to Sunday from 6 to 11pm. Frevo is also hosting Oktoberfest celebrations from September 22 to October 3 with a fusion of German and Brazilian cuisine, beverages, entertainment, and prizes for guests.

At Michelin Guide selected restaurant Little Miss India, at Fairmont The Palm, there is a new limited-edition menu to be enjoyed till September 30.

Hawksbill Restaurant at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club in Abu Dhabi is celebrating Oktoberfest on October 6 and 7 from 4 to 11pm. Guests can enjoy German-inspired bites including meat loaf and pretzel sandwiches, veal nuernberger, chicken weisswurst, beef frankfurter, chicken schnitzel and sauerbraten, and a selection of salads and German bread.

Live entertainment and more

At Off The Wall, in Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, every Thursday from 8 to 11pm, women can get three complimentary beverages while enjoying the beats by the DJ and pan-Asian bites.

Eugène Eugène brasserie is now open at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. The venue drew inspiration from greenhouses and market halls.

Paradiso, Italian restaurant at Yas Bay Waterfront in Abu Dhabi, announces a treat for NBA (National Basketball Association) enthusiasts. In honour of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Paradiso has introduced, a limited-edition ‘Three Point’ menu which includes three courses and beverages, available from October 5 to 7.

Paradiso announced a menu for NBA (National Basketball Association) enthusiasts. Image Credit: Supplied

Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken and Wings, known for Nashville-style chicken and wings with a Korean twist, announced the opening of its UAE location in City Walk, Dubai. The venue is open every day from 11am.

The Nice Guy has happy hour daily, excluding Saturdays, from 5 to 7pm with bites and beverages. Highlights from the menu include The Nice Guy burger, saffron arancini, and more.

Emirati-owned and Emirati-inspired Argentinian steakhouse opened at Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The food combines Emirati spices with Latin American flavours. Dishes include Rack of Lamb, a reinterpretation of the classic Emirati dish, Machbous, and the Muhammar Paella taking inspiration from Abu Dhabi's cherished Muhammar seafood.

Blue Bar, at Novotel World Trade Centre, is offering a 50 per cent discount on the total bill on Sundays starting at 8.30pm. They also host a buy-one-get-one-free offer on some of the beverages daily from 5 to 8pm.

Social House is set to reopen in October in Dubai Mall with a pizza bar, café, sushi table, and mocktail bar. Visitors can expect dishes such as tonnarelli carbonara, nasi goreng, baked truffle chicken, and more.

Lola Taberna Española, Spanish restaurant located at the TRYP by Wyndham Hotel, is celebrating National Day of Spain with an evening brunch on October 12. Guests can enjoy paellas, tapas and more. Also, Throughout October, Flamenco shows will entertain guests daily with a unique show taking place every Tuesday to Sunday, 7pm onwards.

Try out the brunch at Lola Taberna Española. Image Credit: Supplied

Try out the business lunch offer at Ladurée dishes such as vegetable soup, Caesar salad, saffron risotto, beef burger, and more, accompanied by a selection of hot drinks including tea or coffee. The business lunch menu is available in all outlets.

Crafty Fox at Jumeirah Golf Estates has a Sunday Roast from 12.30 to 3.30pm and again from 5 to 8pm. Diners can pick between their favourite roasted meats with Yorkshire pudding, gravy, and roasted vegetables.