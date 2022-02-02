Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met with Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially business and investment. The meeting also explored new avenues to share expertise in various sectors for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest, and global efforts to accelerate economic recovery.

Deep ties

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed commended the deep historical ties between the UAE and Spain, and the country’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral relations. He noted that the two countries have a shared desire to expand cooperation and benefit from each other’s expertise and knowledge in various fields, particularly future industries.

Sheikh Mohammed said Spain’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides an opportunity to explore prospects for expanding collaboration, mainly in economic and technological fields, as well as enhance cultural and knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to provide a conducive environment for investments as part of its economic approach that is based on openness, which is a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign policy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed Spain’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in the years ahead. He also highlighted the positive and influential role played by the UAE both regionally and globally and praised its unique development model.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with other senior officials from both nations.

Agreements signed

Sheikh Mohammed and the Prime Minister of Spain also attended the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including industry, technology, climate change, education, health and information security.

The agreements included an MoU to promote collaboration, which was signed by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and María Reyes Maroto Illera, Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of industry and advanced technologies.