Dubai: As part of Christmas celebrations, India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai hosted the renowned Ao Naga Choir on Saturday.
The choir recited Gospel songs, hymns, Ao Naga Songs and choruses from opera, operetta and musicals.
Under the aegis of the Delhi Ao Baptist Church, the Ao Naga Choir was formed in 2009 and consists mostly of university students and young working professionals of the Ao tribe of Nagaland, India.
The choir has recently joined as an affiliate member of the Royal School of Church Music, London, and a Member of the International Federation of Choral Music.