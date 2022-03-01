Dubai: Visitors to Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai can now learn about the rich culture, heritage in addition to tourism and investment opportunities of Pakistan Administered Kashmir.

‘Kashmir month’ was inaugurated at the Pakistan Pavilion on Tuesday by Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of Pakistan Administered Kashmir in the presence of large number of Kashmiri community members living in the UAE.

Pakistan Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood, Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan and Director Pavilion Rizwan Tariq welcomed President Chaudhry and briefed him about the concept and design of the Pakistan Pavilion.

“I am very excited to be here to launch ‘Kashmir month’ at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Throughout the month, which is also the last month of the six month successful mega Expo 2020, we will not only display our rich heritage and culture, but also present tourism and investment opportunities in Kashmir,” President Chaudhry told journalists during the tour of the pavilion.

“I am really impressed to see the ‘Expo 2020 city’ full of opportunities for the entire world. I am sure visitors to Expo 2020 will also learn more about what Kashmir has to offer,” he added.

Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry with Afzaal Mahmood, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE, during the tour Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

He said that various teams comprising of officials, cultural troupes and businessmen would visit the Pakistan Pavilion throughout the month to interact with the community and the potential investors. “We are developing tourism infrastructure and luring businessmen to invest in hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, hydro power and mining sectors,” he said.

He appreciated Pakistan Pavilion team for projecting true potential of Pakistan through this event. “Pakistan Pavilion represents the country beautifully from its history to culture to future prospects,” he noted.

Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood said that it was a great honour to have President Chaudhry to inaugurate the Kashmir month. “Expo 2020 has given us opportunity to present our 9,000-year-old history to the world at the Pakistan Pavilion. We have already arranged more than 250 events at the Pavilion portraying everything specially tourism, trade and investment opportunities in our country. Response has been tremendous, as we have so far signed more than 100 MoUs worth billions of dollars,” he noted.

Pakistan Pavilion dedicated each month to six regions of Pakistan including four provinces, Gilgilt Balitistan and Kashmir. “March, the last month at Expo 2020, has been designated as ‘Kashmir month’ and we expect to attract more visitors to our pavilion,” he added.

Ambassador Mahmood said that Pakistan Pavilion is one of the most popular pavilions at the Expo 2020 as more than 1million visitors have already visited the pavilion. He urged the community members to visit the Expo 2020 as it is the best place to learn about countries around the world. Expo 2020 runs from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.