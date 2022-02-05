Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Saturday received Sophie Wilmès, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, at Expo 2020 Dubai.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to develop joint cooperation in various fields.
Sheikh Abdullah and Sophie Wilmès also discussed the latest developments in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Sophie Wilmès, stressing the distinguished bilateral relations that bring together the two friendly countries and the continuous keenness to strengthen them and develop joint cooperation in various fields.
For her part, Sophie Wilmès praised the excellent organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the depth of relations between the two friendly countries.
She affirmed her strong condemnation of the Houthi terrorist militia’s attacks on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE.
Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Mohamed Al Sahlawi, UAE ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, attended the meeting.