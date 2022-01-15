Dubai: The UAE has vowed to strongly support the global sustainability agenda and accelerate the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) during a high-level meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai on Saturday.

This was announced at the second cohort of Global Councils for SDGs during the start of Global Goals Week at Sustainability Pavilion at Expo.

The Global Councils for SDGs represent an international, multidisciplinary network of decision makers in governments, international organisations, academic institutions, community organisations and private sector companies.

New composition

The Global Councils, in their new form, will see the addition of eight new councils to the existing 10 councils. Additionally, the councils will be adopting a work methodology that moves from focusing on one single goal per council, onto an integrated model that supports the acceleration of the implementation of inter-related goals through innovative partnerships.

The council’s heads and members work together to design, and implement innovative projects and discuss innovative ideas aimed at implementing the 17 SDGs at the national and global levels.

Global Councils for SDGs initiative was first launched in 2018 as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The councils work together to implement innovative projects aimed at realising the 17 SDGs at the UAE and global level Image Credit: Supplied

Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairperson of the National Committee for SDGs, and Amina J. Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General and Chairperson of UN SDG, attended the meeting in Dubai with a number of government officials and members of the 18 global councils.

Also in attendance from the UAE government were Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organization .

Adamant support

Al Hashimy said: “The launch of the second round of the Global Councils for SGDs at Expo 2020 Dubai is a reflection of UAE’s commitment to strengthen its role in enhancing the welfare of societies and the sustainability of the planet.”

She added: “The UAE government is adamant on supporting the global sustainability agenda accelerate the development goals during the current decade, which the UN declared as Decade of Action.”

The UN Deputy Secretary-General said: “The Global Councils for SDGs is a prime example of bringing together decision makers and thought-leaders across multiple disciplines and geographies to tackle, head on, some of the world’s most pressing issues; bringing together, world governments, private sector, academia and societies, to deliver decisive action aimed to build a sustainable future that leaves no one behind.”