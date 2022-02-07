Dubai: Two winners each bagged a free round-trip international ticket of their choice in the ‘Air India Express Third Lucky Draw’ held on Monday at AI & IX Travel Kiosk, India Pavilion, Expo 2020 Dubai.
All passengers flying with Air India Express to visit Expo are eligible to participate. Non-airline taxes will be borne by the winners. The free tickets are non-transferable and valid up to August 31; black-out periods apply.
The latest draw comes after the previous two rounds, which saw a total of four winners in December 2021 and January 2022.
On Monday, the draw was held in the presence of the Consul General of India in Dubai, Dr Aman Puri, and officials from TATA Sons & Companies, along with Air India and Air India Express officials from GMEA region.
Sunil Sinha, Director, TATA International, West Asia; and Ajay Singh, Regional Director, TATA Consultancy Service, UAE, Kuwait, and Oman, took out the draws in the presence of Dr Puri.