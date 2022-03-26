Dubai: The Chief Minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the state floor at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday
M.K. Stalin inaugurated the state floor in the presence of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Commissioner General of Dubai Expo 2020. The state will showcase its business potential and cultural heritage during its four-day participation at India Pavilion.
Speaking during the inauguration event, Chief Minister (CM) Stalin thanked the Dubai Government for organising Expo. He said that the state floor will showcase the growth, development and opportunities across industrial parks, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors during the Tamil Nadu Week.
As part of Tamil Nadu Week, CM Stalin along with the state delegation will be meeting the UAE investors council, Indian businesses in the UAE, professional groups and CEOs of top global firms in Dubai. The CM will also be visiting Abu Dhabi to hold various B2B, G2G meetings with the ministries and attending a diaspora event hosted by Abu Dhabi Tamil Sangam.
Focus sectors
The key focus sectors in the state of Tamil Nadu are Automobiles and Auto-components, Defence, Aerospace, Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles, Electronics and Food Processing industries. The state’s participation during Expo will be to showcase the investment opportunities in these core areas.
Tamil Nadu is one of the most well-connected states in India with four major ports, six airports and an extensive roadway system. The state also offers skilled manpower with almost 50 per cent of India’s technical skill development institutes and stands first in India in technical education and research.
Additionally, the state offers industry-friendly governance with 110 industrial parks, 45 Domestic Tariff Zones and 49 Special Economic Zones. Almost 74 companies out of Fortune 500 countries have established their presence due to the state’s conducive business environment. The state also offers a Digital Accelerator Programme to attract start-ups from the U.S. and in India to start business in Tamil Nadu.
The Tamil Nadu Week will conclude on March 31, the last day of Expo.