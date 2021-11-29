Crowd at Jubilee Stage at Expo 2020 Dubai watches a performance by Egyptian singer Mohammed Hamaki recently Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai visit numbers reached 4,766,419 as of November 28, since the world fair opened on October 1.

A variety of events and strong take-up of the November Weekday Pass kept the footfall high, organisers said on Monday.

Jubilee Stage played host to a packed week of entertainment, including Kuwaiti singer Abdullah Al Ruwaished and Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki, while an all-female line-up featured performances from classical music to comedy at the latest ‘Late Nights @ Expo’.

Meanwhile, artists from the Accademia Teatro alla Scala were given a standing ovation at a full-house Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre, while Ireland’s Grammy Award-winning Riverdance ended its toe-tapping run with a series of performances, culminating in a grand finale performance on the Jubilee Stage.

Water Feature at Expo is popular with young visitors and grown-ups alike Image Credit: Supplied

New attractions

The FIDE World Chess Championship, which launched on November 24, is attracting interest from both players and fans. The highlight of the world chess calendar sees Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion from Norway, defend his title against the winner of the Candidates Tournament, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, at Dubai Exhibition Centre. The tournament runs until December 16, with $2.25 million (around Dh8.26 million) in prize money.

Expo also has entertainment for younger visitors, with arts and crafts, light shows and live performances. Last Saturday saw the launch of a new family dining offer, which gives one free kids’ meal with every adult meal at certain Expo eateries during the week.

Festive Pass

With Expo’s new Festive Pass for just Dh95, on sale now until the end of December, visit numbers are expected to keep growing. Highlights will include the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, Christmas festivities and stars live in concert, such as 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, performing at Al Wasl Plaza on December 10.

Expo visitors enjoying a show at Jubilee Stage Image Credit: Supplied

COVID-19 safety measures

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to maintain COVID-19 measures. With more than 90 per cent of the UAE population vaccinated, Expo has required mandatory vaccination of all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers. Visitors ages 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours. In addition, Expo maintains on-site sanitisation stations and mandatory face-masks both indoor and outdoor.